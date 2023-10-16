Langlee Amateurs and Earlston Rhymers through to second round of football’s Scottish Amateur Cup
Langlee Amateurs beat fellow Border Amateur Football Association A division side Hawick Legion 3-0 at home at Netherdale to secure progress in the cup and fellow A division outfit Earlston Rhymers racked up a 6-0 win on the road against Stenhousemuir’s under-19s.
Another A division team going through to round two are Tweedmouth Amateurs, 2-0 victors away to B division Gala Hotspur at the weekend.
Langlee are up against Stirling University away in round two’s 128 ties come the first weekend of next month, with Earlston at home to Newshot and Tweedmouth hosting Pittenweem Rovers or Plean.
Also in action in the second round are Gala Fairydean Rovers’ amateurs, at home to Tolbooth; Leithen Rovers, hosting Bridge of Don; Hawick United, versus Sandys at home; Greenlaw, at Glennifer Thistle; and Ancrum, at home to Harestanes.
Jack Hay scored twice for Langlee, with Sean Pringle getting their other goal.
Phil Addison and Alex Ainslie both scored twice for Earlston, with Scott Rice and David Brown netting too.
Eight league fixtures were also played on Saturday, three in the A division and five in the B division.
The former saw Hawick Waverley edge out Tweeddale Rovers 4-3 at home, Greenlaw beaten 3-0 hosting Langholm Legion and Newtown drawing 1-1 at home to Chirnside United.
The latter, yielding 35 goals between them, were a 6-1 win for St Boswells at home to Lauder, a 12-0 thumping for Selkirk Victoria hosting Eyemouth United Amateurs, a 2-1 win for Kelso Thistle on home turf against Leithen Rovers, a 3-1 victory for Fairydean’s ammies at Jed Legion and a 7-2 defeat for Coldstream Amateurs at Highfields United.
Davis Hope at the double, Evan Alexander and Macauley Steele scored for Waverley and Connor Thorburn got a hat-trick for their visitors from Peebles.
Langholm’s scorers at Greenlaw were Andrew Whittall, Cole Hamilton and Brian Mattinson.
Greenlaw’s loss denied them a chance to go top of the A division, with league leaders Duns Amateurs not playing and second-placed Langlee on cup duty. They remain third, on 20 points from 11 fixtures, with Duns on 21 and Langlee on 20, both having played eight games.
Kieran Crawford and Connor Shepherd both scored at the double for St Boswells, with Jack Bell and Ali Buchanan also netting.
Stefan Kennedy put away five of Eyemouth’s goals at Selkirk, with Connor Lough getting a double and James Paxton, Modestas Zilaitis, Kev Strachan, Jack Grant and Jake Rutherford also on the scoresheet.
Shane Bonnington get both of Kelso’s goals and Kobe Stevens was on target for their visitors from Innerleithen.
Lee Dodd and Niall Jones both scored hat-tricks for Highfields, with Callum Lee also netting and Steven Waugh and Conal Macdonald getting a couple back for Coldstream.
Highfields stay top of the B division, on 24 points from 11 fixtures, with Eyemouth second, on 21 from nine, and third-placed St Boswells third and fourth-placed Leithen Rovers both on 21 from ten.