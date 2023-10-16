Langlee Amateurs and Earlston Rhymers through to second round of football’s Scottish Amateur Cup

Earlston Rhymers in possession against Stenhousemuir's under-19s at the youngsters' Ochilview Park home ground on Saturday in the Scottish Amateur Cup's first round (Photo: Alan Murray)

​Langlee Amateurs beat fellow Border Amateur Football Association A division side Hawick Legion 3-0 at home at Netherdale to secure progress in the cup and fellow A division outfit Earlston Rhymers racked up a 6-0 win on the road against Stenhousemuir’s under-19s.

Another A division team going through to round two are Tweedmouth Amateurs, 2-0 victors away to B division Gala Hotspur at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Langlee are up against Stirling University away in round two’s 128 ties come the first weekend of next month, with Earlston at home to Newshot and Tweedmouth hosting Pittenweem Rovers or Plean.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlston Rhymers on the ball against Stenhousemuir's under-19s at the youngsters' Ochilview Park home ground on Saturday in the Scottish Amateur Cup's first round (Photo: Alan Murray)

Also in action in the second round are Gala Fairydean Rovers’ amateurs, at home to Tolbooth; Leithen Rovers, hosting Bridge of Don; Hawick United, versus Sandys at home; Greenlaw, at Glennifer Thistle; and Ancrum, at home to Harestanes.

Jack Hay scored twice for Langlee, with Sean Pringle getting their other goal.

Phil Addison and Alex Ainslie both scored twice for Earlston, with Scott Rice and David Brown netting too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight league fixtures were also played on Saturday, three in the A division and five in the B division.

Langlee Amateurs' Jack Hay on the ball during his side's Scottish Amateur Cup first-round win at home to Hawick Legion on Saturday (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

The former saw Hawick Waverley edge out Tweeddale Rovers 4-3 at home, Greenlaw beaten 3-0 hosting Langholm Legion and Newtown drawing 1-1 at home to Chirnside United.

The latter, yielding 35 goals between them, were a 6-1 win for St Boswells at home to Lauder, a 12-0 thumping for Selkirk Victoria hosting Eyemouth United Amateurs, a 2-1 win for Kelso Thistle on home turf against Leithen Rovers, a 3-1 victory for Fairydean’s ammies at Jed Legion and a 7-2 defeat for Coldstream Amateurs at Highfields United.

Davis Hope at the double, Evan Alexander and Macauley Steele scored for Waverley and Connor Thorburn got a hat-trick for their visitors from Peebles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Langholm’s scorers at Greenlaw were Andrew Whittall, Cole Hamilton and Brian Mattinson.

Tweedmouth Rangers' Jordan Crombie on the attack during his side's 2-0 Scottish Amateur Cup first-round win at Gala Hotspur on Saturday (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

Greenlaw’s loss denied them a chance to go top of the A division, with league leaders Duns Amateurs not playing and second-placed Langlee on cup duty. They remain third, on 20 points from 11 fixtures, with Duns on 21 and Langlee on 20, both having played eight games.

Kieran Crawford and Connor Shepherd both scored at the double for St Boswells, with Jack Bell and Ali Buchanan also netting.

Stefan Kennedy put away five of Eyemouth’s goals at Selkirk, with Connor Lough getting a double and James Paxton, Modestas Zilaitis, Kev Strachan, Jack Grant and Jake Rutherford also on the scoresheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane Bonnington get both of Kelso’s goals and Kobe Stevens was on target for their visitors from Innerleithen.

Newtown drawing 1-1 at home to Chirnside United on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

Lee Dodd and Niall Jones both scored hat-tricks for Highfields, with Callum Lee also netting and Steven Waugh and Conal Macdonald getting a couple back for Coldstream.