Langlee Amateurs’ 100% start to new Border Amateur Football Association A division season halted by 4-4 draw

Langlee went into that away-day at Earlston’s Runciman Park on the back of three wins out of three but couldn’t go fourth and were forced to settle for a single point.

Lewis Swaney scored twice for Langlee, with Jack Hay and Hagen Steele also on target, but those goals were cancelled out by two from Phil Addison and two more from Rhuari Howarth and Danny Simpson for their hosts.

The only other 100% record in the division ahead of Saturday’s fixture card was also brought to an end as Berwick’s Highfields United lost 4-3 at home to Duns Amateurs.

Jordan Yardley, Sean Phillips, Gareth Watson and Kieran Burns scored the Dingers’ goals at the weekend, with Lee Dodd at the double and Nathan Jones replying for the Northumbrians.

The two other top-flight games played on Saturday both saw Berwickshire teams hitting visitors for six, with Greenlaw handing out a 6-1 hiding to Hawick United and Chirnside United getting the better of Langholm Legion by 6-0.

Greenlaw’s scorers at their WS Happer Memorial Park home ground were Patrick Heron, Cameron Falconer, Alex Gibbs, Kai Robertson, William Smillie and Daren Gough, with Ross Scott getting one back for their visitors.

Chirnside’s goals at Comrades’ Park were scored by Jake Lough and Dean Cockburn at the double, plus Danny Blackie and Daniel Pattenden.

Those results – ahead of three games this Wednesday – left Greenlaw at the top of the table, on 12 points from five fixtures, and Duns and Langlee second and third respectively, both on ten from four.

Six B division fixtures were also played on Saturday, two of them wins by 5-1.

Those four-goal-margin victories were chalked up by Gala Hotspur at home to Coldstream Amateurs and Ancrum away to Jed Legion.

Hotspur’s scorers were Declan Bell at the double, Luke Gierus, Michael Blackwood and Joseph Owusu.

Ancrum’s were Euan Armstrong, Craig Hall, Lewis Turnbull, Scott Buchanan and Ross Cargill, with Ben Williams netting a consolation effort for their hosts at Jedburgh's Woodend Park.

Saturday’s B division scorelines also included two 3-1 wins, for Selkirk Victoria hosting Biggar United and Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs away to Kelso Thistle.

Vics’ scorers were Enrico Poccia twice and Ryan Prentice.

Fairydean’s were Lee Macrae at the double and Reegan Stisi, with Kelso’s Ryan Beveridge getting one back for their hosts at Woodside Park.

The weekend’s other B division results, to be followed by six fixtures on Tuesday, were a 2-1 win for St Boswells at home to Berwick Town and a 4-4 draw for Stow hosting Leithen Rovers.

Max Brydon and Cammy Riddell scored for St Boswells, with Kieran Hume replying for their Northumbrian visitors.

Kieran Crawford notched up a hat-trick for Stow, with Ben Swan getting another and Jonathan Lea, Greg Zokas, Robert Sterricks and Chris Gillie on target for their visitors from Innerleithen.

