Kinnoull 1-1 Gala Fairydean Rovers - Boss Martin Scott plays 120 minutes and scores penalty but Gala knocked out of cup after shoot-out

Gala player/manager Martin 'Jimmy' Scott's header hits the bar during Saturday's cup match at Kinnoull (Pics by Thomas Brown)

The former Ross County and Hibernian star, 36, led from the front in a game which saw the Perth hosts take the lead on the hour mark through Mark Smith’s right-footed shot before Gala netted a 71st minute equaliser when Gregor Jordan headed in following a Danny Galbraith corner to force extra time.

When the additional 30 minutes failed to produce any further scoring, the match went to a penalty shoot-out which saw Kinnoull ultimately win 5-4 with Gala’s Aiden Cassidy hitting the post with their fifth and final effort after Danny Galbraith, Gareth Rodger, Samuel Nicholson and manager Scott had all scored.

"Aiden was very unfortunate with his penalty,” Scott told The Southern Reporter.

The Kinnoull keeper pushes the ball over the bar to deny Rovers

"We spoke to the guys after the game and obviously at any level it’s hard going into penalty kicks, especially when you’ve put that amount of effort in over the course of the game and then extra time.

“Our keeper Goody – Ryan Goodfellow – was quite close to getting a hand to their third penalty.

"But to be fair, all of the penalties scored were actually of a really good standard.

"If we had taken one of the other chances that we had created in open play then it probably wouldn’t have gone that far.”

Rovers' Dany Galbraith slides in to win a tackle on Saturday

There had earlier been frustration for Scott when, with Rovers trailing 1-0, he had a headed attempt at goal which rebounded back off the Kinnoull crossbar after the ball had been played back in following an initial corner being cleared.

"I’ve just sort of had a reaction header,” Scott said. “I probably should have scored to be honest with you but I just got underneath it a wee bit and it’s just hit the bar flush.

"I felt we shot ourselves in the foot a wee bit by conceding the goal. They didn't really look like scoring apart from us causing our own problems.

"I thought defensively apart from the one error we defended pretty well.

"And we just lacked that cutting edge until the 71st minute but then Gregor scored with a good header.

"Extra time was a stuffy affair with both teams probably lacking that quality in the final third and it went to a lottery with the penalty kicks.

"I managed to play the whole game. Obviously just with the numbers and the players unavailable for the weekend, we’ve still got a few injuries.

"We only had three subs available.

"I felt with Zander (striker Zander Murray) still carrying an ankle knock, Jaciz Balde still carrying a wee bit of a knock from training, it was probably forced upon us a wee bit in terms of me starting the game but I did relatively ok.”

Although disappointed to be going into this Saturday’s trip to Broomhill in the Lowland League on the back of Saturday’s penalty shoot-out defeat, Scott stressed: “We’ve just got to dust ourselves down. Our main focus is the league campaign.

"That’s not papering over any cracks.