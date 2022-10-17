Kelso Thistle hit for six on home turf by Eyemouth United Amateurs in Collie Cup final

Liam Lavery on the ball for Hawick Colts during their 8-5 home win against Selkirk Victoria on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

A Connor Lough hat-trick, double from Aidan Lauder and another goal from James Paxton secured a 6-0 victory for the Fishermen at Kelso’s Woodside Park to follow up their Forsyth Cup win against Hawick United in Earlston in May.

That cup final was one of seven Border Amateur Football Association fixtures contested on Saturday, the other six being league games.

The day’s only A division match was a 3-2 win for Stow at home to Dumfries and Galloway’s Langholm Legion.

Kevin Strathdee in possession for Hawick Colts against Selkirk Victoria at the weekend (pic: Bill McBurnie)

David Brown got two of the hosts’ goals at Stow Park, on 20 and 25 minutes, with Jason McIntosh adding the other on 33. Langholm’s goals were scored by Daniel Winter on 21 minutes and Cole Hamilton on 56.

That result sends Stow to the top of the table with 13 points from six games, a point ahead of four teams tied on 12 – Duns Amateurs, Hawick Waverley, Langlee Amateurs and Chirnside United, with fourth-placed Langlee having a game in hand.

Langholm remain in sixth place, on nine points from seven matches.

Three B division games yielded 28 goals between them and the day’s two C division fixtures weren’t far behind with 15.

Brian Mitchinson in action for Hawick Colts during their 8-5 victory at home to Selkirk Victoria on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Saturday’s biggest scoreline was Hawick Colts’ 8-5 B division win at home to Selkirk Victoria.

The division’s other games were a 6-3 victory for Earlston Rhymers hosting Gala Hotspur and a 4-2 win for Leithen Rovers at home to Hawick Legion.

Kevin Strathdee scored four of Hawick Colts’ goals, with Ross Scott netting three and Nathan Gillie one. Ryan Legge notched up a hat-trick for the Vics, with Kerr McClelland and Grant Brownlee also on target.

Scott Rice got on the scoresheet five times over for Earlston, their other effort being an own goal. Jamie Scott got two of Hotspur’s goals and David Scott netted the other.

Liam Lavery winning a header for Hawick Colts against Selkirk Victoria at the weekend (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Greg Zokas and Conor McAllister scored two apiece for Leithen, with Jason Inglis and Euan Gray replying for their visitors.

Those results move Hawick Colts into pole position in the B division, with 13 points from five games, and Leithen Rovers are also on the up, claiming third place, with 11 points from six matches.

Gala Hotspur, on three points from five matches, and Selkirk Victoria, on four from six, remain bottom and second bottom respectively.

Hawick Legion are fifth, on eight points from six fixtures, and Earlston sixth, with seven from four.

David Strathdee playing for Hawick Colts against Selkirk Victoria on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

The two C division games played on Saturday, following a 3-1 win for Highfields United versus Berwick Colts in a Northumbrian derby the night before, were a 4-2 win for Jed Legion at home to St Boswells and a 7-2 romp for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs at Lauder.

Own goals accounted for half of Jed’s tally, with William Hogg and Craig Hall getting their others and Lee Macrae and Connor Shepherd scoring for St Boswells.

On the scoresheet for Fairydean’s ammies were Martin Gibson with a hat-trick, Jared Curran, Welsh Curran, Gary Cleghorn and Addison Bell, with Jacob Tracey and Joe Thomson replying for Lauder.

Those scores lift Jed into third spot in the C division, on nine points from five games, with St Boswells fourth, Fairydean second bottom and Lauder bottom.

Jason Inglis in possession for Hawick Legion versus Leithen Rovers (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

