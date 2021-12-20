Kelso Thistle end 2021 with five-star display against Selkirk Victoria

Steve Matnicz on the ball for Kelso Thistle against Selkirk Victoria in their Border Amateur Football Association B division game on Thursday night (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

That win, at Kelso High School’s 3G pitch, leaves Thistle sitting third bottom of the association’s 11-strong B division, with nine points from 10 games, and Selkirk sixth, with 11 points from 10 matches.

It was this year’s last competitive game for the association ahead of a break for the festive season.

Man-of-the-match Micky Chapman and Liam Hill both scored twice for Thistle, with substitute Ross McKay adding another.

Kelso Thistle's Harris Wright takes on Selkirk Victoria's Rory Banks (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Selkirk’s scorers were Greg Fenton, Craig Monks and David Deans.

Tweedmouth Amateurs go into 2022 a dozen points clear of second-placed Stow at the top of the B division with a maximum haul of 30 points from 10 games. Stow, however, have three games in hand on them.

Earlston Rhymers are third, also with 18 points but having played 10 games.

At the other end of the table are Jed Legion, on three points from nine matches.

Kelso Thistle's Liam Hill on the ball against Selkirk Victoria (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

A division table-toppers Duns, like Tweedmouth, go into the winter break with their 100% record intact, having amassed 27 points from nine games. They’re 11 points clear of second-placed Greenlaw, on 16 points from nine games.

Langholm Legion are in third place, with 15 points from six games.

Ancrum are propping up the A division, having yet to pick up any points after playing nine games.

The C division’s top team, Hawick Colts, have a maximum return to show for their efforts thus far this season too, having won all six games they’ve played to tot up 18 points. That’s only one more than second-placed Highfields United but they’ve got four games in hand on the Berwick outfit.

Spittal Rovers are third with another 100% record, of five wins out of five, to give them 15 points.

Gala Fairydean Rovers’ amateurs are bottom of the 10-team table, with four points from eight games.