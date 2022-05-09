It's not all right on night for Hawick teams in amateur football cup final action

Hawick United's Dylan Ellins challenging for the ball against Eyemouth United Amateurs during last Friday's Forsyth Cup final in Earlston (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick Colts were beaten 3-2 by fellow Border Amateur Football Association C division side Berwick Colts in the Sanderson Cup’s final at Selkirk’s Yarrow Park and A division outfit Hawick United went down 4-1 to another C division team, Eyemouth United Amateurs, in the Forsyth Cup at Earlston’s Runciman Park.

Kevin Strathdee scored both of Hawick Colts’ goals, and Jordan Ainslie, Jamie Robertson and Ryan Wilson were on target for their Northumbrian opponents.

Lewis Muir was United’s scorer, and Declan McCulloch and Aidan Lauder got two goals each for their Berwickshire opposition.

A further final followed on Saturday, for the Waddell Cup at Greenlaw’s WS Happer Memorial Park, and the A division’s Langlee Amateurs clinched that one by winning a penalty shootout against B division opponents Stow 4-3, extra time having finished with the two sides level on 3-3.

Des Sutherland, Shaun Hardie and Danny Bolton scored for Langlee and David Brown, Andrew Callow and Macauley Steele were on target for Stow.

Both Langlee and Stow have further cup finals coming up this weekend.

The former face Chirnside United at New Hawthorn Park in Duns for the Beveridge Cup on Friday, with kick-off at 7pm, and the latter take on Tweedmouth Amateurs at Coldstream’s Home Park on Saturday for the Walls Cup, with kick-off at 2pm.

Four league games were also played at the weekend, yielding 32 goals between them.

The highest scoring was C division champions Spittal Rovers’ 14-0 demolition of Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs at home, but there was no shortage of goals elsewhere either.

Tweeddale Rovers beat Chirnside United 5-2 at home in the A division, and both Borders sides in B division action lost on the road, Jed Legion by 6-1 at Biggar United and Leithen Rovers 3-1 at Tweedmouth Amateurs.

Three further league games are lined up for tomorrow night, one in each of the association’s three divisions.

Thy are Hawick United v Langlee in the A division, Coldstream Amateurs v Tweedmouth Amateurs in the B division and Eyemouth v Berwick Colts in the C division.

