'It's been the story of our season' - Gala Fairydean Rovers boss Martin Scott bemoans another nightmare first half period in 3-1 defeat at East Kilbride

Zander Murray on the ball for Gala Fairydean Rovers against East Kilbride on Saturday (Photo: Debi Ritchie)

After starting well in the Scottish Lowland Football League clash at second placed East Kilbride – Zander Murray missed a great chance in the seventh minute after a fine square pass by player/manager Martin Scott – they conceded three times between the 12th and 28th minutes to goals by Joao Vitoria, Liam Watt and Cameron Elliott.

Although Ryan Schiavone pulled a goal back for Rovers on 87 minutes with a great shot, it proved to be too little too late as the defeat left Gala 11th with 37 points from 29 games.

"It’s probably been the story of our season,” Scott said. “Shooting ourselves in the foot.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gala Fairydean Rovers' Ross Aitchison challenging for a loose ball against East Kilbride (Photo: Debi Ritchie)

"Either with individual errors or a collective error within the game.

"I’m a wee bit disappointed in that aspect because what we’re looking for is a good start.

"We recognise that there is a pattern involved over the course of the season in that time frame – the 15 to 30 minutes mark – that we seem to concede.

"And when we do it’s normally an uphill battle from there on.

East Kilbride on the attack against Gala Fairydean Rovers (Photo: Debi Ritchie)

"Once they scored it gave them a wee lift and it was our reaction to that goal that let us down. We didn’t really regroup and reset in the match and they managed to get a second goal quickly after that.

"We got the boys in at half-time – when we were 3-0 down – and we made some changes. What myself and Stevie asked for was a reaction and to go out and win the second half.

"And the positive from the game was that we did do that. But the disappointing thing from us is we know what we’re capable of on our day – on our day we’re capable of beating anybody.

"But it’s another lesson in terms of East Kilbride are very well organised, they know how to win games of football and maybe you’ve got to learn from that and strive to get to that sort of level in terms of winning games of football consistently.”

For the second Saturday in a row, gaffer Scott, 36, started for Rovers and on this occasion he ended up playing for 55 minutes before being substituted.

"I was probably a wee bit better on Saturday than I was the previous week,” he added.

"My match fitness is getting there and it’s just repetition. I’m sure it will come back to me.

"It was a wee bit more high intensity in terms of the game – it was a wee bit more open – so I’ll be better for it again going forward.

"We are getting guys back from injury so I can either back them up or push them for a starting spot. It’s healthy competition.”

Rovers assistant boss Steven Craig said: “Without a shadow of a doubt, Martin is worth a start.

"He gives us quality that we’ve not got.

"I said to him prior to the Vale of Leithen game that he must start getting minutes under his belt because we all need him.

"I think he’ll have more influence on the game if he’s on the pitch.

"Obviously with Phil Addison being suspended it’s given us the opportunity but I’ll keep encouraging ‘Jimmy’ – Scott’s nickname – to get as much game time as he can and it’s up to the players that play in that position, if they want to stay in the team or get back in the team that they have to up their performances.”

One plus from Saturday’s defeat was the fact that Hearts loanee Schiavone came on and scored having recently recovered from an ankle injury.

"Ryan came on and made an impact,” Scott said. “He’s got real pace and energy and he’s able to carry the ball which is very different from all our other players that we’ve got in the squad.

"It’s a real bonus getting him in. He was just getting his fitness back just before he got injured but it’s a real boost for the squad that he’s coming back and hopefully we’ll be better for it.

"Probably we are guaranteed six games left in the season so there is still a lot to play for. I’m sure the guys will be wanting to play from the start so it’s up to those guys to keep working hard and keep pushing to get a place in the team.”

Rovers are in Lowland League Cup action at Berwick Rangers this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm. A draw would take Rovers through to the next round.

"I know the Berwick manager well and I know some of their players,” Scott said.

"It’s another game that’s got a different type of challenge.

"It’s another chance to bounce back. Probably going into the game Berwick will be favourites considering how their season’s been going but I’m fairly confident in our guys that if we apply ourselves and turn up on the day that we’re capable of getting a result.”