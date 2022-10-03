'It was horrific from start to finish' - Vale of Leithen manager Michael Wilson gutted as side beaten 6-0 to follow up joy of first home league win in three years

Vale of Leithen being beaten 6-0 at Blackburn United on Saturday (Photo: Fiona McGinty)

Michael Wilson’s Innerleithen-based East of Scotland Premier Division outfit defeated Hill of Beath Hawthorn 2-0 at Victoria Park last Wednesday night thanks to a pair of first-half rebound shots by Mark Deya and Kyle Mitchell, before capitulating in a six-goal rout at Blackburn United on Saturday.

Gaffer Wilson told The Southern Reporter: “It was a thoroughly deserved win over Hill of Beath. For once we defended well, we created numerous chances – four or five – in the first half.

"Second half they came out a little bit more offensive with a change of formation but we just contained them and I don’t think our goalie had a save to make.

Blackburn United on the attack against Vale of Leithen at the weekend (Pic: Fiona McGinty)

"The boys did really well. To get a win was a real monkey off the back and it was very well deserved.

"The group of boys who played last Wednesday have been the ones who stuck by us through thick and thin.

"They deserved it. They’ve been fantastic at training and have tried their hearts out.”

Wilson then revealed that there were mitigating circumstances to explain what happened on Saturday, when Blackburn netted three in each half.

An aerial tussle dring Vale of Leithen's 6-0 defeat at Blackburn United on Saturday (Pic: Fiona McGinty)

"Thomas Penker had food poisoning and didn’t play, we thought Connor Dyet had broken his foot and Andy McNeill had broken his rib,” the boss added.

"But Connor and Andy both played the full 90 minutes – we only had two subs – and you could tell they were miles off it because they were just trying to nurse their way through.

"It was horrific from start to finish. I think we lost a goal after a minute and we just made basic errors everywhere.

"I told them what to expect. They are very much a long ball team, they press you high, win the ball back and play it over the top.

Vale of Leithen and Blackburn United vying for possession at the weekend (Pic: Fiona McGinty)

"So we told the defenders to drop a bit deeper and just suck up the pressure. But we just didn’t do it.

"Our goalie Lewis Sanderson was incredible – he stopped it from maybe being 12.

"When we lost a goal I could tell instantly the heads just went down which was really disappointing. You can’t coach a lack of heart and a lack of desire.

"There were a few boys who kept running until the 90th minute and gave everything but if it’s only a handful then you’ve lost the game already.

"One or two of the boys seemed to think after the first two goals went in it was damage limitation and with all due respect it wasn’t.

“Blackburn are not the best team we’ve played this season. They just wanted it more.

"I don’t understand it. The comparison between Wednesday and Saturday was just night and day which is really discouraging.

"We need to have some sort of consistency. I think it is lack of experience.”

Vale, second bottom with three points from nine games, have a vital home league game against bottom side Oakley United this Saturday which kicks off at 2.30pm.