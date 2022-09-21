'It was frustrating' - Peebles Rovers manager Ger Rossi irked as his team see two-goal lead disappear
Despite leading 2-0 at half-time through Robbie Renwick’s smartly-taken double, visitors Peebles Rovers were denied by a second-half Ormiston Primrose fightback which saw Saturday’s East of Scotland League second division encounter finish 2-2 after counters by Jay Murray and Rhys Young’s penalty following a handball by James Dodds.
Rovers boss Ger Rossi told The Southern Reporter: “Robbie Renwick is doing well. He’s started off this season quite brightly.
"I think he would probably say himself that he’s missed a couple across the start of the season but he’s certainly been in the right places and he got his rewards on Saturday.
"He certainly deserved the two goals for his opportunism. He gambled in the same area twice and got his reward for it so I was delighted for him.
"His two goals put us in a good position but again sadly we then didn’t manage the game well enough.
Most Popular
"We came straight out after half-time and made a mistake in a defensive area which literally gave them a tap-in at the back post.
"It was quite frustrating because we wanted to push on and get that killer third goal but it wasn’t to be.
"Robbie then missed a good chance with a header at 2-1 and then they got their equaliser with around 20 minutes left.
"Losing a two-goal margin at any level is frustrating but a draw on Saturday was probably a fair reflection on the game.”
Peebles, 15th in the table with five points from seven games, host Hawick Royal Albert in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.