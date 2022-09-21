'It was frustrating' - Peebles Rovers manager Ger Rossi irked as his team see two-goal lead disappear

Peebles Rovers manager Ger Rossi

Rovers boss Ger Rossi told The Southern Reporter: “Robbie Renwick is doing well. He’s started off this season quite brightly.

"I think he would probably say himself that he’s missed a couple across the start of the season but he’s certainly been in the right places and he got his rewards on Saturday.

"He certainly deserved the two goals for his opportunism. He gambled in the same area twice and got his reward for it so I was delighted for him.

"His two goals put us in a good position but again sadly we then didn’t manage the game well enough.

"We came straight out after half-time and made a mistake in a defensive area which literally gave them a tap-in at the back post.

"It was quite frustrating because we wanted to push on and get that killer third goal but it wasn’t to be.

"Robbie then missed a good chance with a header at 2-1 and then they got their equaliser with around 20 minutes left.

"Losing a two-goal margin at any level is frustrating but a draw on Saturday was probably a fair reflection on the game.”