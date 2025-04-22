​Innerleithen football star Murray Davidson calling on old club St Johnstone to stand by boss Simo Valakari even if they get relegated

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari pictured in December 2024 (Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

​Innerleithen football star Murray Davidson is calling on former club St Johnstone to stand by manager Simo Valakari even if he can't keep them in the William Hill Premiership.

​The Perth club’s longest stay ever in the top flight, since 2009, looks to be at risk of coming to an end as they’re currently five points adrift of Dundee at the foot of the table, on 29 points from 33 fixtures, but Davidson believes they should stick with Valakari whatever happens come the end of the season.

The Finnish 51-year-old, St Johnstone’s first foreign manager in their 140-year history, has only been at McDiarmid Park since agreeing a three-year deal in October to replace ex-Scotland gaffer Craig Levein and Davidson believes he deserves more time to try and bring some stability back to the club.

“I think they should back the manager whether they get relegated or stay in the league,” the 37-year-old, still living in Perth after retiring from playing for his club of the prior 14 years in May 2023, told BBC Scotland.

“They need some form of stability because he knows what he’s dealing with.

“If it’s a complete rebuild, he knows what he needs.”

The relegation risk facing Valakari isn’t one of his own making and had been looming for years, according to the former midfielder.

“I think it’s been building for years,” he said.

“There were players signed who weren’t good enough, nowhere near good enough.

“The next window it was ‘we need to sign four or five players’. It was a snowball effect, and it went on like that for five or six windows.

“When I was there as a player, that was the beginning.

“In my opinion, St Johnstone were the most stable club in Scottish football.

“You knew what you were going in to work for.

“When I left it was the beginning and I felt like they were the most unstable football club in Scotland.

“Every transfer window, there was a core of 13, 14, 15 players and you only had to sign three or four players and be patient.

“For the last seven, eight, nine, ten transfer windows, they’ve had to panic-buy because they need players.

“It’s difficult when you go back in the summer and there are 12 new players sitting in the room or whatever it is.”