Injury-time winner knocks Peebles Rovers out of cup after twice taking lead

Peebles Rovers playing against Easthouses Lily Miners' Welfare on Friday (Pic: Kenny Holt)

The East of Scotland Football League first division conference B side twice took the lead at home to West Lothian’s Fauldhouse United, one tier below them in the new conference X, but were pegged back on both occasions, then hit with a knockout blow three minutes into added-on time.

Luke MacLean put the Borderers ahead at Whitestone Park on eight minutes, and they managed to hold on to that lead for just short of an hour.

David Lindsay got them back in front on 79 minutes, 12 minutes after the visitors’ equaliser, but United were on level terms again with Mikey Wilson’s side three minutes later and edged ahead of them as the final whistle loomed to go through to the next round.

Peebles Rovers and Easthouses Lily Miners' Welfare vying for possession on Friday (Pic: Kenny Holt)

That disappointment for Rovers followed the breakthrough they’d made four days earlier by picking up their first point of the season after six games, thanks to Tuesday night’s scorers.

That point was secured by a 2-2 draw away to Midlothian’s Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare last Friday night.

Rovers had to come from 2-0 down to claim that draw after conceding goals to their hosts on 27 minutes and right on the stroke of half-time.

A second-half fightback saw MacLean find the back of the net on 61 minutes and Lindsay do likewise, from the penalty spot, with two minutes of normal time left.