Injury-ravaged Vale of Leithen lose at Primrose but they are showing improvement under interim player/boss Joe Murray

Vale of Leithen interim manager Joe Murray (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

The East of Scotland Premier Division’s bottom club deservedly led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Archie Roue’s shot which came back off the bar, hit the home keeper’s back and went into the net.

But Brian Ritchie netted a 49th-minute equaliser before Primrose went on to win thanks to Scott Lawrie’s 76th-minute penalty for a foul by Conor Barclay, and Cammy Muirhead’s breakaway goal three minutes from full-time.

At 2-1, Vale’s Murray Wilson had headed against the outside of the post following a corner.

The Innerleithen side’s interim boss Murray will be given time to make his mark over the next few months as the club committee members recognise that he has improved the team since replacing ex-gaffer Michael Wilson four games ago.

Murray this week signed central defender Ryan McKenzie and hopes to add more new players between now and Vale’s next competitive fixture, a home league game against Haddington Athletic on Saturday, December 3.

Murray told The Southern Reporter: “Ryan is a good strong centre half, experienced and talks really well so I think he’ll help the younger lads. Ideally I would like to sign four or five new players but realistically that’s not going to happen.