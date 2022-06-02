2022 Slorance Cup winners Drumlanrig St Cuthbert's Primary celebrating their 1-0 victory over Wilton Primary in the day's final

In pictures: Hawick, Jedburgh and Denholm primary schools up for football cup again for first time since 2019

Last Friday saw the return of Hawick’s Slorance Cup primary school football tournament, named after former Southern Reporter writer John Slorance, after two years off due to coronavirus restrictions.

By Darin Hutson
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 5:26 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 5:30 pm

Held on Denholm’s village green, it was won by Hawick’s Drumlanrig St Cuthbert’s Primary, 1-0 victors against the town’s Wilton Primary in the day’s final.

They were among eight teams taking part, initially in two pools, the others being from Burnfoot Community School, Stirches Primary and Trinity Primary in Hawick, plus one from Jedburgh Primary and two from Denholm Primary.

In the semi-finals, Drumlanrig beat one of the Denholm sides 2-0 and Wilton beat Jedburgh 2-0, with Jedburgh beating Denholm 1-0 in the third-place play-off.

The event was founded and sponsored by John Slorance in partnership with Hawick’s Think Fitness 4 Less gym, which donated a set of strips to the winning team.

1.

Wilton Primary School were runners-up for 2022's Slorance Cup at Denholm on Friday, losing out 1-0 to Drumlanrig St Cuthbert's Primary in the final

Photo: Bill McBurnie

2.

Wilton Primary's Hudson McLeod with John Slorance, his grandfather

Photo: Bill McBurnie

3.

Wilton Primary's Mason Owens on the ball against Drumlanrig St Cuthbert's in Friday's Slorance Cup final

Photo: Bill McBurnie

4.

Wilton Primary beating Jedburgh Primary 2-0 in one of Friday's Slorance Cup semi-finals

Photo: Bill McBurnie

