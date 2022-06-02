In pictures: Hawick, Jedburgh and Denholm primary schools up for football cup again for first time since 2019

Held on Denholm’s village green, it was won by Hawick’s Drumlanrig St Cuthbert’s Primary, 1-0 victors against the town’s Wilton Primary in the day’s final.
They were among eight teams taking part, initially in two pools, the others being from Burnfoot Community School, Stirches Primary and Trinity Primary in Hawick, plus one from Jedburgh Primary and two from Denholm Primary.
In the semi-finals, Drumlanrig beat one of the Denholm sides 2-0 and Wilton beat Jedburgh 2-0, with Jedburgh beating Denholm 1-0 in the third-place play-off.
The event was founded and sponsored by John Slorance in partnership with Hawick’s Think Fitness 4 Less gym, which donated a set of strips to the winning team.