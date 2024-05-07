Rovers had to come from behind to claim all three points in their penultimate home match of the current East of Scotland Football League second division season after falling behind to a Mitchell Sharp goal quarter of an hour in.

Jamie Mackay levelled the scoreline on 42 minutes and Kyle Kivlichan put the hosts in front on 82, lifting them up one place to eighth in the table, with 40 points from 28 fixtures.

Peebles were the Borders’ only EoSFL side to come up trumps at the weekend as Vale of Leithen, Coldstream and Hawick Royal Albert all lost at home and Linton Hotspur were given a 6-0 hiding away to Lochgelly Albert, conceding 22 goals between them.

Vale were beaten 7-0 at home at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park to EoSFL first division title-challengers St Andrews United, with Kyle Sneddon, Lewis Sawers and Ryan Dignan all scoring twice for the visiting Fifers, along with Ryan McManus.

Coldstream went down 4-0 at home to Dalkeith Thistle, with Lewis Russell, Ross Aitchison, Michael Brown and Dylan Greig on target for their visitors from Midlothian.

Albert were also on the wrong side of a four-goal deficit, losing out 5-1 at home to Harthill Royal, with Callum Robertson at the double, Jeremiah Otonti and Lasana Drammeh on target for their visitors, assisted by an own goal.

The other Albert’s scorers against Hotspur were Scott Russell with a hat-trick, Declan Boyle at the double and Callum Bennell.

Hawick got back to winning ways after five defeats on the bounce, including one by 2-0 at Bathgate Thistle last Wednesday night, away to Stoneyburn Juniors on Monday night and they’ll face the same opposition at home at Albert Park tomorrow, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Their scorers in West Lothian, earning them a 5-2 victory, were Harry Fowler with a hat-trick, plus Tom Fowler and James Stewart. Their hosts’ goals were scored by Josh Cameron and Joshua Sharpe.

This week’s other midweek games see Vale hosting Preston Athletic tonight and Hotspur at home to Harthill tomorrow.

Vale are currently bottom of the first division on minus-three points from 22 fixtures, with the Streamers tenth in the second on 34 from 27 and Albert and Hotspur respectively fifth and tenth in the third, on 38 from 26 and12 from 27.

This coming Saturday’s fixture card sees four of the region’s teams in action, all on the road.

Vale are at Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University, Coldstream at Burntisland Shipyard, Peebles at Edinburgh United and Hawick at Fauldhouse United.

