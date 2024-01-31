In photos: Season’s beatings for Vale of Leithen, Hawick Royal Albert, Linton Hotspur and Peebles Rovers

​The biggest losers were Linton Hotspur, going down 4-0 at home to Stoneyburn.

Fellow EoSFL third division side Hawick Royal Albert also shipped four goals at home to West Lothian opposition but managed to get one back against table-toppers Bathgate Thistle via Joe Kerr.

Stoneyburn’s scorers in West Linton were Jack McLaughlin and Aiden Gibb, both at the double, and Bathgate’s at Albert Park were Ryan Wilson twice, Fraser Cormack and Jordan Devine.

Those results leave Albert fourth in the table, with 26 points from 13 fixtures, and Hotspur second from bottom, on six from 15.

The biggest scoreline of the day was recorded in the EoSFL’s first division as West Lothian’s Whitburn Juniors won 6-3 at home to Vale of Leithen.

The Innerleithen outfit’s scorers were Daniel Taylor at the double and James Flynn, with Darren Liddell, Harrison Edwards, Sammy Watson, Ross Crawford, Jack Henderson and Andy Johnston on target for their fifth-placed hosts.

That was Vale’s 15th loss in 15 games this season, leaving them bottom of the table without any points.

The wider region’s sole success story was Coldstream’s 1-0 win at home to Fife’s Kennoway Star Hearts, thanks to a Thomas Grey goal.

Fellow EoSFL second division team Peebles Rovers didn’t fare so well, though, losing 4-2 away to second-placed Armadale Thistle.

Luke MacLean scored both Rovers’ goals in West Lothian, with Craig Baillie, Josh Gillespie, Jayden Fairley and Juwon Abubakar netting for their hosts.

Those results leave the Streamers seventh in the table, on 24 points from 17 games, and Peebles 12th, on 18 from 16.

This Saturday’s league fixture card sees Vale at home to West Lothian’s Blackburn United at 2.30pm and three 2pm kick-offs – Peebles hosting table-topping Bo’ness Athletic, Coldstream away to Fife’s Thornton Hibs and Hotspur at home to West Lothian’s Pumpherston.

Albert are also in action, playing Fife’s Oakley United away in this year’s King Cup’s first round at 1.30pm.

