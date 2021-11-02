Kevin Wood, Dougie Lightbody and Des Douglas at Jed Legion's 90th do

In photos: Football club Jed Legion celebrating their 90th anniversary

Border Amateur Football Association B league team Jed Legion are celebrating their 90th anniversary and threw a party, including a raffle and auction, at the weekend to mark that milestone, raising more than £2,000 for club funds.

By Darin Hutson
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 6:41 pm
Updated Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 6:48 pm

That event was held at the town’s Royal British Legion Scotland club, in High Street, following their Waddell Cup first-round knockout by Selkirk Victoria.

Jed Legion are away to Coldstream Amateurs in the league this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm.

1. 90th anniversary of Jed Legion Football Club

Jimmy Steele, Douglas Page and Barry Melrose celebrating the B league club's birthday

Photo: Bill McBurnie

2. 90th anniversary of Jed Legion Football Club

Carlos Stephenson, Kyle Finlayson, Gavin Kelly and Gary Hunter celebrating Jed Legion's 90th anniversary

Photo: Bill McBurnie

3. 90th anniversary of Jed Legion Football Club

Alan Reid, John Steele, Morgen Steele, Charlie Young and Steven and Kenny Ferguson at Jed Legion's 90th anniversary celebration

Photo: Bill McBurnie

4. 90th anniversary of Jed Legion Football Club

Carlos Stephenson, Allan Ferguson, Donald Mackay and Derek Mclachlan raising a glass to Jed Legion

Photo: Bill McBurnie

