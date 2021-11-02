In photos: Football club Jed Legion celebrating their 90th anniversary

Southern Knights win Doddie Weir charity trophy at second time of asking, thanks to Edinburgh reinforcements

Borders football hero John Collins and Gala Fairydean Rovers stalwart brother Norrie taking on uphill struggle to boost £8,000 op appeal

Carlos Stephenson, Allan Ferguson, Donald Mackay and Derek Mclachlan raising a glass to Jed Legion

Alan Reid, John Steele, Morgen Steele, Charlie Young and Steven and Kenny Ferguson at Jed Legion's 90th anniversary celebration

Jimmy Steele, Douglas Page and Barry Melrose celebrating the B league club's birthday

Jed Legion are away to Coldstream Amateurs in the league this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm.

That event was held at the town’s Royal British Legion Scotland club, in High Street, following their Waddell Cup first-round knockout by Selkirk Victoria.