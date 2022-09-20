'I want the same banter with my team-mates' - Gala Fairydean Rovers striker Zander Murray doesn't want to be treated differently after coming out as Scotland's first gay senior male footballer

Zander Murray, left, in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers against Sauchie Juniors at Netherdale in the Scottish Cup's first round on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Murray, 30, the first openly homosexual player in the men's professional ranks in Scotland since Justin Fashanu with Airdrie and Hearts in the mid-1990s, made the announcement on social media last week and has been delighted with the overwhelmingly positive reaction he’s received since.

"In the dressing room everybody is treating me the same,” Murray – who scored his 100th goal for Rovers in Saturday’s 4-1 home Scottish Cup first round defeat to Sauchie Juniors – told The Southern Reporter.

"I just went to a couple of them: ‘Lads, do not dare treat me any differently’.

"I want the same banter, I want the same fun, I want the same focus.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Treat me the exact same and that’s all that I want. From top to toe the club have been fantastic.

“Jimmy Scott (manager) and Stevie Craig (assistant manager) have been so supportive too.

“I’m overwhelmed, happy, motivated and empowered to continuing this journey I’m on, spreading the good word and hopefully helping people come out the closet and being more comfortable and accepting themselves in football and the wider community.

"Making this announcement has been a long process. I’ve done a lot of research on my own, keeping tabs on what’s been going on in the world.

"2022 was a huge year for my community. Jake Daniels being the first openly gay player in the UK and SFA referees Lloyd Wilson and Craig Napier going public with it.

"I’ve felt there was a lot more comfort around it and a lot more role models.

"Even overseas gay players, you’ve got Josh Cabalo and Robbie Rogers, all these people in football who are thriving.”

Murray believes there has been a stigma around gay male footballers for too long, completely different to the women’s game where players’ differing sexuality has been accepted much more readily.

He added: "I feel now is the right time to announce this and be another pillar in our community.

"I feel massively empowered. I think I will be fighting this cause for the rest of my life.

"When I stop playing, I’ve always worried what was going to give me that fire when I got up in the morning and I think I’ve found it.

"I will keep fighting this fight. Regardless of whether it’s a job or not, just being an advocate I have found something that really drives me.

"Football is my main love and passion but at least I’ve found something else now that I can go and support.”

Murray said direct messages of support from players and fans have been “absolutely incredible”.

"We’ll hopefully get to the point where a male professional footballer coming out doesn’t make news,” he said.

"I hope that players can seek inspiration and motivation from Jake Daniels, who is the key.

"But there are a fair few of us in the community now and I hope there is street confidence.

"They don't necessarily need to come into the public. They just need to be comfortable drip feeding it, telling their friends, family and their closest first.

"I came out last year but it took a long time to drip feed it to everyone.

"I didn’t tell everyone straight away. I had to accept myself.

"You don't get a rulebook being gay about how to walk about in the street when you’re maybe with your boyfriend or your queer pals.