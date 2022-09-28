'I appreciate his support' - Vale of Leithen manager Michael Wilson thanks Gala Fairydean Rovers counterpart Martin 'Jimmy' Scott for his backing

Vale of Leithen manager Michael Wilson (Pic by Bill McBurnie)

Wilson’s men hosting Hill of Beath Hawthorn in the league tonight (Wednesday) and also face a league trip to Blackburn United this Saturday.

The Innerleithen gaffer told The Southern Reporter: “I think we are very close to getting our season off and running with a good result.

"The Gala manager Jimmy Scott came down to watch a game last week – I was speaking to him about getting a couple of guys in on loan – and even he could see the improvement from last season.

"He said to me that we were really close, there were just a few things we needed to iron out.

"It’s good for me to get that feedback because it can be quite demoralising sometimes when you are on the end of these results week in week out but I can see positives.”

Wilson, speaking on Wednesday afternoon, also revealed that he was close to appointing a new assistant manager in time for this weekend, after previous incumbent Mark Smith left to become Jack Lynch’s assistant at Whitehill Welfare.

"I’m sorry to see Mark go,” Wilson said. “He played as well so he helped us out a little bit.

"However I always knew he wasn’t really a long term option as I knew whenever Jack got a job he would go with him. He was quite open with that when he joined.

