Home ties for two of the three Borders sides contesting 2025-26 Scottish Cup’s second preliminary round

Gerry McBride in action for Vale of Leithen during their 6-1 loss away to Threave Rovers last September in round one of last season’s Scottish Cup (Photo: Hilary Isaac)

Two of the three Borders teams contesting this football season’s Scottish Cup second preliminary round have been handed home ties.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East of Scotland Football League division three sides Vale of Leithen and Hawick Royal Albert will host the EoSFL premier division’s Musselburgh Athletic and West of Scotland Football League division two’s Threave Rovers respectively.

EoSFL division two’s Coldstream are on the road, however, and they’ll be making a 500-plus-mile round trip to the Highlands to face the North Caledonian Football League’s Golspie Sutherland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those ties are among 26 due to be played on Saturday, August 30, following last night’s draws.

Callum Williamson in action for Vale of Leithen during their 6-1 loss away to Threave Rovers last September in round one of last season’s Scottish Cup (Photo: Hilary Isaac)

The others take Haddington Athletic to Auchinleck Talbot, Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare to Benburb, Darvel to Blackburn United, Girvan to Bonnyton Thistle, Creetown to Bo’ness Athletic, Cumnock Juniors to Dunbar United, Whitehill Welfare to Dundee North End or Culter, Edinburgh University to Dundonald Bluebell, Newton Stewart to Glasgow University, Dalkeith Thistle to Glenafton Athletic, St Andrews United to Hill of Beath Hawthorn, Dunipace to Invergordon or Lochar Thistle, Preston Athletic to Jeanfield Swifts, Kilwinning Rangers to Penicuik Athletic, Newtongrange Star to Rutherglen Glencairn, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale to Sauchie Juniors, Pollok to St Cadoc’s, Burntisland Shipyard to St Cuthbert Wanderers, Dalbeattie Star to Tayport, Lochee United to Tweedmouth Rangers, Carluke Rovers to Tynecastle, Irvine Meadow XI or Johnstone Burgh to Whitburn Juniors or Steins Thistle and Camelon Juniors to Wigtown and Bladnoch.

Though the Streamers and Golspie are strangers, Vale and Albert have both met their upcoming opponents before.

The Innerleithen outfit’s last game against Athletic was a 10-2 thumping in East Lothian in the EoSFL’s premier division in February 2023, following on from a 6-0 loss in the reverse fixture at Victoria Park in November 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albert’s only game to date against their visitors from Dumfries and Galloway was a 6-0 home defeat in August 2019 in the Scottish Cup’s first preliminary round.

Vale of Leithen losing 6-1 away to Threave Rovers in Castle Douglas last September in round one of last season’s Scottish Cup (Photo: Hilary Isaac)

Vale and Gala Fairydean Rovers were the region’s last men standing in the cup last time round, both going out in September’s round one.

The former lost 6-1 to Threave in Castle Douglas after knocking out WoSFL division one’s Benburb 3-0 away in last August’s preliminary round two and the latter, at the first time of asking, by 1-0 at home to the Scottish Highland Football League’s Banks o’ Dee.

Albert and Coldstream both went out in the second preliminary round, losing 4-0 away in Dundee to the Scottish Junior Football Association East Region Midlands League’s Lochee United and 6-0 at home to the EoSFL premier division’s Camelon respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vale, Albert and Coldstream, along with Linton Hotspur all begin next football season this coming Saturday, with kick-offs at 2.30pm.

Manager Ian Flynn’s Vale and opposite number Kenny Aitchison’s Royalists are at home, to Edinburgh Community and Fife’s Newburgh Juniors, as are co-gaffers Ruaraidh Fleming and Paul Currie’s Hotspur, to West Lothian’s West Calder United.

Boss David Brown’s Streamers are on the road to Fife to take on Lochgelly Albert, last season’s division three champions.