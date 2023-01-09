Hawick Waverley up to third place in Border Amateur Football Association A division table after 3-3 draw at Newton

Hawick Waverley getting a tackle in against Newtown at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

Fulfilled fixtures might have been thinner on the ground than hoped for but goals weren’t, the 11 games played yielding no fewer than 79 between them.

The A division’s two games saw 16 goals go in, Tweedmouth Amateurs racking up an 8-2 win hosting Langholm Legion and Newtown drawing 3-3 at home to Hawick Waverley.

The Northumbrians’ scorers were Brandon Hossack and Luke Leah both at the double, plus Shane Macgregor, James Turnbull, Jack Cummings and Kyle Wood, with Lee Irving and Callum Grieve replying for Langholm.

Newtown in possession at home to Hawick Waverley at the weekend

On the scoresheet for Newtown were Calum McGowan and Scott Leitch, assisted by an Andrew Maltman own goal, with Evan Alexander twice and Jordan Yardley netting for Waverley.

Fifth-placed Stow’s scheduled home game against basement side Greenlaw was postponed, as was second-bottom Tweeddale Rovers’ versus second-from-top Chirnside United, plus fourth-placed Langlee Amateurs’ trip to table-topping Duns Amateurs.

Saturday’s results leave Waverley third in the table, with 16 points from 11 games, and Newtown seventh, on 11 from nine. Tweedmouth are third from bottom, on ten points from 11 games, and Langholm are sixth, on 14 from 13.

The B and C divisions’ nine games averaged seven goals apiece, with the second tier seeing the two biggest scorelines of the day, a 9-4 home victory for Hawick Colts against Coldstream Amateurs and a 12-1 walloping for Gala Hotspur at Biggar United.

Newtown and Hawick Waverley drawing 3-3 in the Border Amateur Football Association's A division on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

Colts’ scorers were Liam Lavery, Joe Ngoa and Liam Hunter all with doubles, plus Aaron Swailes, Callum Hope and Kevin Strathdee.

On target for Biggar were Chris Gordon with five and Ben McBride with four, plus Sam Bartholemew, Stevie Reid and Imdat Damar.

The division’s other matches were a 6-1 victory for Leithen Rovers at home to Hawick United and two draws, 1-1 for Selkirk Victoria hosting Earlston Rhymers and 0-0 for Ancrum at Hawick Legion.

On the scoresheet for the Innerleithen side were Bailey Simmons, Callum MacIntyre, Greg Zokas, Steven Notman, Reece Porter and Kobe Stevens.

Leithen Rovers on the attack during their 6-1 home win against Hawick United on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Josh Third scored Vics’ only goal and Phil Addison got Earlston’s.

Saturday’s biggest scoreline in the C division was Jed Legion’s 9-1 defeat at Berwick’s Highfields United, and Kelso Thistle also came away empty-handed from the Northumberland town, losing 4-2 to Berwick Colts.

Lee Dodd and Niall Jones both scored hat-tricks for Highfields, with David Shields, Martin Inglis and Dennis Smolenskij putting away their other goals.

The division’s other games were a 6-0 home win for St Boswells versus Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs and a loss by the same scoreline for Lauder at Eyemouth United Amateurs.

Leithen Rovers in possession during their 6-1 victory at home to Hawick United on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Connor Shepherd scored a hat-trick for St Boswells, with Lee Macrae adding a double and Kai Macrae another.

On target for Eyemouth were Stefan Kennedy with a hat-trick, Ilja Ovcinnikovs, Alan Speirs and Dylan Thomas.

Leithen Rovers on the ball against Hawick United on Saturday

Leithen Rovers players celebrating one of their six goals against Hawick United on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)