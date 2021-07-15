Hawick Waverley to face town rivals United in cup final

Grant Gass for Hawick Waverley and Nikki Stavert for Hawick Legion in action on Tuesday night (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

They followed up their 4-1 defeat of Hawick United on Saturday, July 3, with a 2-1 win against Hawick Legion at Burnfoot’s Brunton Park on Tuesday night, July 13, as they set their sights on claiming that inaugural trophy.

Waverley’s scorers this week were Charlie Hope on 50 minutes and Bryan Tait on 62, with Hamish Murray replying for Legion six minutes ahead of the final whistle.

That was a second defeat in the space of five days for Legion as they were beaten 5-0 by United last Friday night, July 9, at the town’s Wilton Lodge Park.

Robbie McPherson on the ball for Hawick United last Friday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Their scorers were Harry Fowler, Alistair Colville and Kevin Paterson, with Connor Elliot finding the back of the net twice.

That result means it will be United rather than Legion playing Waverley in the competition’s final this coming Saturday, July 17, Waverley having already secured their spot.

That meant Waverley only had pride to play for on Tuesday, as well as getting practice in, but a cup final place was at stake for their opponents so they were determined to give it their best shot and, according to Waverley chairman Alistair McCutcheon, weren’t too far away from pulling off an upset.

McCutcheon says his side still fancy their chances of claiming the cup this weekend but admitted they’d been lucky to run out winners in midweek.

Eli Hamilton playing for Hawick United against Hawick Legion last Friday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

“Previously we’d beaten Hawick United 4-1 and they’d just beaten Legion 5-0 so maybe some people were thinking it was going to be a comfortable game, but it turned out to be anything but,” he told us.

“They’ve got a lot of young lads in their team and they could run all night.

“They gave us a real fright and, to be honest, they probably deserved a draw.

“We can count ourselves lucky to have got the win.”

Robbie McPherson playing for Hawick United last Friday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Waverley will be more focused next time out, though, and know they’ve got to play better if they’re going to make the cup theirs, said McCutcheon.

“We’ve got to improve. There’s got to be a major improvement, but they boys all know that,” he said.