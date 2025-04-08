Hawick Waverley relegated for first time ever but Tweedmouth notch up first away league win of season in bid to beat drop

Ryan Clapperton, pictured in prior action, scored one of Langlee Amateurs’ two goals at home to Duns Amateurs on Saturday to take them 21 points clear of the Dingers at the top of the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Hawick Waverley are on the way out of the Border Amateur Football Association’s A division after 43 years, ending the longest unbroken run in the history of the regional ammies’ top flight, but who’ll be accompanying them is yet to be decided.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That first relegation since Waverley’s formation in 1980 was confirmed by a 4-1 defeat at home to Langholm Legion at Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park a week ago on Saturday.

That 15th loss in 17 fixtures so far this season leaves them nine points adrift of second-from-bottom Tweedmouth Amateurs at the foot of the table and 13 from safety, on six points, with only nine left to play for, starting with a derby against third-from-bottom Hawick United next Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waverley’s four-decade-plus stay in the A division has seen them crowned as champions five times – in 1994, 2005, 2018, 2019 and 2020, that last hat-trick of titles having seen them become one of only four sides to top the division for three years running, the others being Greenlaw, Gala Rovers and Gala Hotspur.

They’re also the only association club ever to win five honours in the same season – the A division title, South of Scotland Amateur Cup, Waddell Cup, Border Cup and Beveridge Cup during the 2017-18 campaign.

This year’s impending demotion follows finishes in seventh place in 2022 and fifth in 2023 and last year.

Their record run is now set to be equalled by Chirnside United, a fixture in the A division since 1983 and currently sixth, on 21 points from 13 fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the table, defending champions Langlee Amateurs, with 52 points from 18 fixtures, are now 21 points clear of second-placed Duns Amateurs, after beating the Dingers 2-1 at home on Saturday, though they’ve played 18 games to their title rivals’ 13.

Langlee’s scorers were Ryan Clapperton and Joe Tait, with Jonny Simpson replying for Duns in Galashiels.

Saturday’s two other A division matches were away wins by 3-2 for Eyemouth United Amateurs at Earlston Rhymers and 4-2 for Tweedmouth at Greenlaw.

Eyemouth’s scorers were John Crawford at the double and Declan McCulloch, with Phil Addison on target for their hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tweedmouth’s were Euan Cromarty twice and Matty Tait, earning their first away win in the league of this season, with Kai Robertson and Sean Spoor replying.

They were accompanied by a 2-0 B division win for Gala Hotspur hosting St Boswells and five cup ties.

The latter included a 2-1 Forsyth Cup semi-final victory for Langholm at home to Berwick’s Highfields United, earning them a place in the final against either Jed Legion or Chirnside on a date to be fixed.

They also saw Beveridge Cup last-eight knockouts by 6-0 at home for Jed and Selkirk Victoria by Stow and Gala Fairydeam Amateurs respectively, with Tweeddale Rovers and Leithen Rovers also going through after beating Kelso Thistle 4-1 and Berwick Town 3-2, both at home too.

That cup’s last four will see Stow hosting Fairydean’s ammies on Saturday, April 26, and Tweeddale at home to Leithen Rovers three days later.