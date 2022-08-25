Hawick Waverley get ‘Dun in’ as impressive visitors stay top of table

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hawick Waverley's Matthew Linton v Duns Amateurs

The deadlock was broken courtesy of a G Watson penalty after 46 minutes, before L Strangeways added a second goal on 77 minutes.

And K Burns made it 3-0 five minutes later.

The result means that Hawick Waverley are fifth in the latest league standings with three points from their opening three fixtures of the 2022-23 campaign.

Darrin Robson for Hawick Waverley v Duns Amateurs (Pics by Bill McBurnie)

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the victorious Duns side meanwhile, they go top of the table on the maximum total of nine points after winning all three of their games so far.

Also sitting on nine points after three games – but with a goal difference which is 12 goals inferior to Duns Amateurs – are fellow local side Langlee Amateurs.

Langlee continued their winning start to the league campaign by winning 4-2 at home to Greenlaw last Saturday.

Langlee’s goals came via Graeme Clark (2), Josh Loftus and Ryan Clapperton.

Aaron Swailes scoring for Hawick Colts against Gala Hotspur

Moving into Division B of the Border Amateur Football Association, two more Hawick sides were in action last weekend with varying degrees of fortune.

While league leaders Hawick Colts enjoyed a 5-3 home league success over Gala Hotspur, Hawick United went down to a 5-0 home defeat against Biggar United.

Colts prevailed thanks to goals by Hay, Scott, Swailes, Gillie and Strathdee.

The win in this high-scoring contest has kept Colts comfortably at the top of the division with nine points from their opening three league fixtures of the campaign, a full five points ahead of second-placed Earlston Rhymers who have four points having played one game fewer.

Kevin Strathdee for Hawick Colts v Gala Hotspur

After their heavy reverse against Biggar United, Hawick United are seventh in the table with three points from their opening two fixtures.

Fifth-placed Gala Hotspur have three points from three games while Leithen Rovers, Hawick Legion and Selkirk Victoria are eighth, ninth and 10th respectively without a win between them in the league so far this season. Selkirk Victoria drew 1-1 at home to Hawick Legion on Friday, with Leithen Rovers ending 3-3 against Earlston Rhymers on Saturday.

A joust for ball at Hawick United v Biggar

Hawick Colts concede a goal against Gala Hotspur

Hawick United's Jodie Easton v Biggar United