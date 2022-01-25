Hawick United and Linton Hotspur through to quarter-finals of South of Scotland Amateur Cup and Langlee Amateurs could join them

Langholm's Brian Mattinson and Hawick United's Andrew Coyle vying for the ball (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick United and Linton Hotspur are through after beating Langholm Legion 1-0 and Dunbar Athletic 4-0 respectively.

United’s goal was scored at Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park by Lewis Muir, and the West Linton side’s were netted, also at home, by Dylan Wight at the double on his debut, Ryan Bain and Liam Rutherford.

Langlee Amateurs have an opportunity to join them in the last eight if they win their third-round replay against Musselburgh Windsor this coming Saturday.

Ancrum's Owen Cranston in action against Newtown's Matt Scott (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Their cup tie last weekend was abandoned at 1-1 with seconds to go after one of the hosts’ players, Des Sutherland, sustained a knee injury.

This weekend’s re-run at Netherdale in Galashiels kicks off at 2pm.

The two other Borders sides contesting third-round cup ties last Saturday were knocked out, Hawick Colts losing 4-1 away to Strathclyde Evangelical Churches Football League premier division outfit Machan United and Tweeddale Rovers being beaten 4-2 at home by another South Lanarkshire side, Lesmahagow.

Hawick United are away to Lesmahagow in the quarter-finals and Linton Hotspur are also on the road, to Strathclyde Evangelical Churches Football League division one side Larkhall Trinity.

Hawick United's Harrison Hughes outpacing Langholm No 12 Connor Ewart (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

If Langlee get through, they’ll be up against Machan United.

All eight Border Amateur Football Association games lined up for Saturday went ahead, three being 1-1 draws, for Chirnside United at home to Duns and Greenlaw hosting Hawick Waverley in the A league and Jed Legion away to Selkirk Victoria in the B league.

The other A division fixture played at the weekend was a 3-0 away victory for Newtown against Ancrum, an own goal and efforts by Gioacchino De Martino and Matt Scott securing a sixth win on the trot for the visitors.

Saturday’s other B division match was a 2-1 home win for Tweedmouth Amateurs against Biggar United.

Langholm's Brian Mattinson and Hawick United's Andrew Coyle competing for the ball (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

In the C division, Eyemouth United lost 5-0 away to Berwick Colts, St Boswells won 4-1 at Lauder and Netherdale Thistle were beaten 2-1 at home by Tweeddale Rovers Colts.

Duns, despite dropping their first points of the season, remain top of the A league, with 31 points from 11 games, 13 clear of second-placed Newtown but having played one game more.

B league table-toppers Tweedmouth Amateurs kept up their 100% record and are 12 points clear of second-placed Stow on 33 from 11 games. Stow, however, have three games in hand.

Hawick Colts are still top of the C league in spite of being in cup action last weekend. They too have yet to drop any points, being on 21 from seven games, just one ahead of second-placed Highfields United but with four games in hand on the Berwick side.

This weekend’s A league games are Ancrum v Chirnside United, Duns v Tweeddale Rovers, Hawick United v Langholm Legion and Hawick Waverley v Newtown.

B league games lined up for Saturday are Biggar United v Kelso Thistle, Earlston Rhymers v Hawick Legion, Gala Hotspur v Tweedmouth Amateurs, Jed Legion v Leithen Rovers and Selkirk Victoria v Stow.