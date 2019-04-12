Hawick squad wraps up ‘A’ league title

Chirnside United 1, Hawick Waverley 4

Another Border Amateur Football Association Division ‘A’ title belongs to Hawick Waverley, after a fine win last weekend.

The local side made sure of the honours with four league games still remaining on the fixture list, after a 4-1 victory at Comrades Park against Chirnside United.

Waverley knew a win by any margin would be enough, regardless of how results went elsewhere, and they were in front after only four minutes.

Dean McColm swung over a corner and Declan Leckie’s towering back post header was stabbed home by Jordan Yardley.

A rearguard blunder, however, let Chirnside back in after 11 minutes. A wrongly-placed pass across the defensive line was intercepted by Rory Williams, who burst through to touch ball past Waverley keeper Ali Willison and side-foot the ball into an unprotected net.

This was a setback for Waverley but they recaptured the lead after 36 minutes. Yardley was upended by Connor Lough 22 yards out and Taylor Hope drove the free kick unstoppably into the top corner of the goal.

Waverley made sure of the title by doubling their tally inside the closing eight minutes.

Substitute Scott Craig chased down a clearance and the ball wriggled clear after coming together between Craig, Chirnside ‘keeper Steven Shennan and a covering defender. Dean McColm pounced on the opportunity and turned to chip the ball into the empty net from over 35 yards.

Four minutes from time, Simon Philbin cut in on the left and powered home a deflected shot to make it 4-1.

Tomorrow (Saturday), Waverley travel to Langlee for the Waddell Cup semi-final, which has a 2pm kick off.