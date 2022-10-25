Hawick Royal Albert’s wait for first win of season now up to nine games

Ryan Prentice in action for Hawick Royal Albert during their 4-1 home loss to Tweedmouth Rangers on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The Borderers go into that game at the Midlothian side’s Newbyres Park home ground in Gorebridge bottom of the table with two points from nine games, 14 places and 20 points worse off than their hosts, but manager Kenny Aitchison remains hopeful that an upturn in their fortunes isn’t too far off.

Albert were beaten 4-1 at home by ninth-placed Tweedmouth Rangers on Saturday, with Michael Robinson putting all four of the Northumbrians’ goals past home keeper Euan Lillico on 25, 49, 57 and 80 minutes, though the second was just a deflection of a Regan Graham shot.

Tom Fowler got one back for the hosts on 63 minutes, firing a diagonal strike past past Niall Frampton from a short corner taken by his younger brother Harry.

Robbie McPherson playing for Hawick Royal Albert versus Tweedmouth Rangers at the weekend (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

“It wasn’t a bad performance,” said Aitchison reviewing Saturday’s seventh defeat of the season.

“We created chances and we were competitive in the game.

“It gives me some confidence that we’re competing with these teams and I do think our issues can be fixed.

“The goals just came at the wrong times, so wouldn’t get hold of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stevie Renton on the ball for Hawick Royal Albert against Tweedmouth Rangers on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

“Three of them were really bad on our part.

“Their first goal I felt was a good goal. Their midfielder pushed beyound our back-line and he wasn’t tracked and managed to get a cross in for a tap-in.

“The second one was just down to an individual error and they scored with a fantastic through ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their third one was down to miscommunication between two players. The ball broke inside the box, there was hesitancy, the there was a mishit clearance and they scored as a result of that.

Yuan Fang on the attack for Hawick Royal Albert versus Tweedmouth Rangers on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

“The fourth one followed a strange refereeing decision. There’d been a foul and there was a moment of indecision from the ref. Our back-line came forward expecting a drop-ball for us and he gave it to them and very quickly their guy kicked it through towards goal for their striker to score.”

Aitchison is still hopeful of a change in fortunes, though he’s aware of the challenge posed by Arniston Rangers, saying: “I am still optimistic and I still think we’ve got a chance of getting a reaction on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s the way we have to think.