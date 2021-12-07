Hawick Royal Albert United's wait for win goes into fifth month following 4-0 defeat by table-toppers Glenrothes
Hawick Royal Albert United’s wait for their first win since July goes on following a 4-0 home defeat by East of Scotland Football League first division conference B table-toppers Glenrothes on Saturday.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 12:09 pm
A gulf of 13 league places and, at kick-off, 32 points proved be too big for manager Jordan Gracie’s side to bridge as their visitors put four goals past home keeper Sam Scott without reply at Albert Park.
Dylan Honeyman, Fionn McLeod-Kay and Graeme Walker put the Fifers 3-0 up prior to half-time and Kyle Bell added a fourth after the break.
That loss leaves Hawick second bottom of the table with five points from 17 games.
Next up is a trip to eighth-placed Edinburgh South this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.