Hawick Royal Albert United up for cup at weekend

John Shankie in action for Hawick Royal Albert United against Peebles Rovers the weekend before last (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Edinburgh United booked a King Cup second-round tie against the Borderers with a 1-0 home win against Leith Athletic at the weekend, courtesy of a Daniel McKinlay goal two minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday’s game at the city’s Paties Road Stadium kicks off at 1.30pm.

The capital side currently sit sixth in East of Scotland Football League first division conference A on 29 points from 19 games, with Hawick bottom of conference B on eight points from 22 games.