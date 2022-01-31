Hawick Royal Albert United up for cup at weekend
Hawick Royal Albert United are in cup action in the capital this coming weekend.
Edinburgh United booked a King Cup second-round tie against the Borderers with a 1-0 home win against Leith Athletic at the weekend, courtesy of a Daniel McKinlay goal two minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game.
Saturday’s game at the city’s Paties Road Stadium kicks off at 1.30pm.
The capital side currently sit sixth in East of Scotland Football League first division conference A on 29 points from 19 games, with Hawick bottom of conference B on eight points from 22 games.
The Albert Park outfit go into this weekend’s cup tie on the back of their first victory since July, though, by 3-0 at home to Peebles Rovers the Saturday before last.