Hawick Royal Albert United up for cup again at weekend and hoping to bounce back from 9-0 defeat

Hawick Royal Albert United playing Syngenta on Saturday at Stenhousemuir's Ochilview Park (Photo: Alan Murray)

On the scoresheet for their East of Scotland Football League first division conference X hosts, now through to the knockout stages, were James Finlay with a hat-trick and Andy Rodgers with a double, plus Ryan Millar, Jason Walton, Declan Fitzpatrick and Simon White.

That thumping leaves United bottom of their pool without any points from three games and with a goal difference of -19.

Next up for them is a trip to East Lothian to take on second-top Tranent Juniors this Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Hawick Royal Albert United attempting to fend off a Syngenta attack at Stenhousemuir's Ochilview Park on Saturday (Photo: Alan Murrray)