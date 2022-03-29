Hawick Royal Albert United up for cup again at weekend and hoping to bounce back from 9-0 defeat
Hawick Royal Albert United remain bottom of their East of Scotland League Cup qualifying group after being 9-0 by Syngenta at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview Park on Saturday.
On the scoresheet for their East of Scotland Football League first division conference X hosts, now through to the knockout stages, were James Finlay with a hat-trick and Andy Rodgers with a double, plus Ryan Millar, Jason Walton, Declan Fitzpatrick and Simon White.
That thumping leaves United bottom of their pool without any points from three games and with a goal difference of -19.
Next up for them is a trip to East Lothian to take on second-top Tranent Juniors this Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.
The East of Scotland Football League first division conference B side are in further cup action a week later, April 9, away to conference A’s Dunipace. That’s a King Cup third-round match kicking off at 2.30pm.