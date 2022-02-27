Hawick Royal Albert United through to round three of King Cup, thanks to four-goal hero Kieran Crawford
Hawick Royal Albert United have racked up back-to-back wins by following up their 3-0 defeat of Peebles Rovers in East of Scotland Football League first division conference B last month by knocking Edinburgh United out of the King Cup on Saturday.
Kieran Crawford got all four of the Borderers’ goals in their 4-3 second-round victory against their conference A hosts at the capital’s Paties Road Stadium, on 26 and 30 minutes, plus two in extra time.
On target for Edinburgh United were Steven Clark twice and Andrew Swinney.
Hawick now go on to meet another conference A outfit, Dunipace, away on Saturday, February 26, in round three of the cup.
In the meantime, they host Camelon Juniors this Saturday at 2.30pm in the East of Scotland League Cup’s sectional stage.