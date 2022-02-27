Hawick Royal Albert United through to round three of King Cup, thanks to four-goal hero Kieran Crawford

Hawick Royal Albert United cup hero Kieran Crawford with Saturday's match-ball (Photo: Hawick Royal Albert United)

Kieran Crawford got all four of the Borderers’ goals in their 4-3 second-round victory against their conference A hosts at the capital’s Paties Road Stadium, on 26 and 30 minutes, plus two in extra time.

On target for Edinburgh United were Steven Clark twice and Andrew Swinney.

Hawick now go on to meet another conference A outfit, Dunipace, away on Saturday, February 26, in round three of the cup.