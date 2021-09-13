Hawick Royal Albert United out of cup after losing 11-2 to 10-man Penicuik Athletic

Hawick Royal Albert United playing against Penicuik Athletic (Pic: Jim Dick)

The East of Scotland Football League first division conference B side proved to be no match for their Midlothian hosts, currently level on points with table-topping Tranent Juniors in the next tier up, the league’s premier division, even though they were a man short for most of the second half.

The Borderers’ goals both came from the penalty spot, with Lewis Swaney putting them ahead midway through the first half after Hagen Steele was pulled down by home goalkeeper Robert Watt and Steele doing the honours early in the second half after Watt was shown a second yellow card.

Robbie Neave got the hosts’ equaliser and Nicky Reid added a hat-trick and Cammy Dawson a brace, with Reece Hope, Paul Tansey, Darrell Young, Cammy Dawson, Jack Furness and Aaron Somerville also getting on the scoresheet to ensure progress into the cup’s third round.

Next up for Hawick is a Borders derby in the league away to Peebles Rovers this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

United are propping up conference B at the moment with three points from nine games, and their hosts at Whitestone Park this weekend are four points and two league places above them, in 13th with seven points from eight games.