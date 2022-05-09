Hawick Royal Albert United on course to finish season bottom of table after 4-1 home defeat

Hawick Royal Albert United goal-scorer Lewis Swaney in action against Fife's Burntisland Shipyard (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Not only did United suffer their 20th defeat of the current campaign but second-bottom Newburgh Juniors won 2-1 at Stirling University to lift themselves three points clear of the Borderers.

Those results see United on 10 points from 26 games, with only two left to play.

Newburgh, previously level on points with United but above them on goal difference, are now on 13 points from 26 games.

The hosts’ sole goal at Albert Park at the weekend was scored by Lewis Swaney from the penalty spot on 89 minutes, with Ben Anthony, Jack Wilson, Jordan Galloway and Raymond Crichton on target for their visitors from Fife, reduced to 10 men by a 79th-minute red card for Wilson.

Manager Jordan Gracie’s United side are away to Luncarty this coming Saturday, May 14, at 2.30pm and at home to Lochore Welfare a week later at 1pm.

The Borders’ other conference B side, Peebles Rovers, also lost to Fife opposition at the weekend, 5-0 away to Glenrothes.

That defeat, their 16th of the season, leaves them in 12th place in the 15-team table with 19 points from 25 games.