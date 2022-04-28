Hawick Royal Albert United in with chance of getting off bottom of table for first time in months

The Borderers, currently propping up the table with nine points from 24 games, are at home to second-bottom Newburgh Juniors on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.
The Fifers are only above them on goal difference so that presents United, beaten 7-1 by Kinnoull in Perth and Kinross last weekend, with an opportunity to leapfrog their visitors into 14th place in the table.
The reverse fixture back in July is one of only two victories for manager Jordan Gracie’s side so far this season, having edged that game 1-0.
United’s scorer last Saturday was Tom Fowler.