Hawick Royal Albert United in with chance of getting off bottom of table for first time in months

Hawick Royal Albert United are in with a shot at lifting themselves off the foot of East of Scotland Football League first division conference B for the first time in months this weekend.

By Darin Hutson
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 12:14 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th April 2022, 12:15 pm
Hawick Royal Albert United manager Jordan Gracie issuing instructions to his team during their recent 9-0 defeat by Dunipace (Photo: Scott Louden)

The Borderers, currently propping up the table with nine points from 24 games, are at home to second-bottom Newburgh Juniors on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter

The Fifers are only above them on goal difference so that presents United, beaten 7-1 by Kinnoull in Perth and Kinross last weekend, with an opportunity to leapfrog their visitors into 14th place in the table.

The reverse fixture back in July is one of only two victories for manager Jordan Gracie’s side so far this season, having edged that game 1-0.

United’s scorer last Saturday was Tom Fowler.

BorderersPerth