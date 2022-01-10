Hawick Royal Albert United hit by joint biggest defeat of current football season
Hawick Royal Albert United suffered their joint biggest defeat of the current East of Scotland Football League first division conference B season so far on Saturday, going down 8-0 at Preston Athletic.
That eight-goal deficit matches the 9-1 home loss inflicted on the Borderers on the opening day of the season back in mid-July by table-toppers Glenrothes.
On the scoresheet for their hosts in East Lothian were Mikey Hamilton, Marc Malloy and Byron Archibald with braces, as well as Marc Forsyth and Brandon Archibald.
United’s latest loss leaves them bottom of the table with five points from 15 games, three points adrift of second-bottom Newburgh Juniors.
Next up for manager Jordan Gracie’s Hawick side is a visit from Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare to Albert Park this coming Saturday at 2.30pm.
The reverse fixture in Midlothian in mid-November was a 1-1 draw.
Their hosts are currently 12th in the 15-team table with 18 points from 17 games.