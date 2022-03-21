Hawick Royal Albert United facing uphill struggle in league cup pool after back-to-back home defeats
Hawick Royal Albert United are bottom of their East of Scotland League Cup qualifying group after back-to-back home defeats.
By Darin Hutson
Monday, 21st March 2022, 1:09 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st March 2022, 1:09 pm
The Borderers followed up an 8-1 thumping by Camelon Juniors earlier in the month with a 4-1 loss to Fife’s Lochore Welfare on Saturday.
Lewis Swaney scored the hosts’ goal at Albert Park and on target for the visitors were Aaron Wood twice, Scott Small and Logan Donaldson.
United, propping up their four-team pool without any points to their name as yet, have now got two group games to go, both away.
They’re at first division conference X side Syngenta in Stenhousemuir this coming Saturday at 3pm and at East Lothian premier division outfit Tranent Juniors the Saturday after at 2.30pm.