Hawick Royal Albert United carry out signing spree ahead of next season

Ryan Shepherd playing for Hawick Royal Albert United against Civil Service Strollers' under-20s (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

New manager Jordan Gracie’s latest signing is striker Hagen Steele, 2017’s Lauder cornet.

The 25-year-old’s previous clubs include Leithen Rovers, Stow, Coldstream and Gala Fairydean Rovers.

Winger Euan Gray is another new arrival at Albert Park.

Lewis Swaney on the ball for Hawick Royal Albert United against Civil Service Strollers' under-20s (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The 24-year-old has previously worked with Gracie at Hawick Youth, Coldstream and Ancrum.

Full-back David Watson is a familiar face making a comeback, having played for Albert a few years back.

The 34-year-old is also a coach for Blackburn United’s ladies and girls’ teams in West Lothian.

Completing the near-handful of signings made by Gracie over the last few days is another full-back, Stewart McFarlane, 21.

Lewis Swaney playing for Hawick Royal Albert United against Civil Service Strollers' under-20s (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

They follow the signings announced earlier last week of former Gala Fairydean Rovers defenders Andrew Common, 24, and Jason Inglis, 32.

United wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a home friendly against Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers’ under-20s’ side on Saturday, July 10.

As well as being Gracie’s first game in charge following the departure of Geo Shepherd in May, it was also Hawick’s first game in front of fans for over a year, thanks to coronavirus restrictions now being relaxed, and free admission was on offer.

The visitors got the better of their hosts, running out 2-1 winners.

Manager Jordan Gracie watching Hawick Royal Albert United play against Civil Service Strollers' under-20s on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick’s goal was scored by Jordan Nuttall.

Next up for United is their first game of the new season this coming Saturday, July 17, away to Fife’s Glenrothes, and that’s followed by a home game next Wednesday, July 21, at 7.30pm against Edinburgh South.

Euan Gray playing for Hawick Royal Albert United against Civil Service Strollers' under-20s on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

John Shankie playing for Hawick Royal Albert United against Civil Service Strollers' under-20s on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)