Hawick Royal Albert United and Peebles Rovers denied derby date but hoping to return to action this weekend

Peebles Rovers beating Hawick Royal Albert United 6-0 at home in September (Photo: Kenny and Joshua Holt)

Heavy rain beforehand had rendered the Hawick team’s Albert Park home ground unplayable on New Year’s Day so a new date is to be fixed for that all-Borders face-off prior to the scheduled end of the current season in May.

A derby is scheduled for 2.30pm this coming Saturday, with manager Jordan Gracie’s United team hosting Rovers at their Albert Park home ground.

Five places and 14 points currently separate the two sides. Hawick are bottom of the 15-team table, with five points from 19 games, two adrift of second-bottom Newburgh Juniors, having played three games more.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers head coach Mikey Wilson’s side enter 2022 in 10th place in the table, with 19 points from 16 games.

Both teams have been out of action since Saturday, December 18.

Rovers rounded off 2021 by bouncing back from consecutive losses to Stirling University and Preston Athletic to draw 1-1 at home against Kinnoull, but United lost 2-0 away to Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University, their fourth defeat on the trot, extending their winless run in the league to 14 games.