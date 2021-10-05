Hawick Royal Albert United and Peebles Rovers both forced to settle for draws after going in front

Hawick Royal Albert United goal-scorer Hagen Steele on the ball against Luncarty (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick drew 1-1 at home to Perth and Kinross side Luncarty and Peebles, also on home turf, tied 2-2 with Edinburgh South.

That was Hawick’s first point since a 1-0 victory away to Fife’s Newburgh Juniors at the end of July.

The Teries, boosted by the signing last week of 18-year-old centre-back Tom Fowler, remain bottom of the table but are now level on four points from 12 games with second-bottom Newburgh.

Hawick Royal Albert United's Ryan Shepherd winning an aerial tussle against Luncarty (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Peebles, however, are continuing to edge up the 15-team table and are now in eighth place, with 14 points from 11 games.

Hawick’s scorer at Albert Park at the weekend was Hagen Steele on 11 minutes, with the visitors equalising just over 10 minutes before the end of normal time and no further goals following.

Luncarty’s scorer was 76th-minute substitute Kyle Green and he got them back on level terms just three minutes after coming on.

Peebles twice went ahead at Whitestone Park but were pegged back by their visitors from the capital on both occasions.

Peebles Rovers on the defensive against Edinburgh South (Pic: Kenny and Joshua Holt)

Luke MacLean put them in front, with a close-range shot from a Harry McGill cut-back, with 11 minutes on the clock and the hosts kept hold of that lead until home goalkeeper Cammy Hanratty was only able to parry away an attempted flick as far as William Scott to fire in and even up the scores nine minutes from time.

David Lindsay shot in from a failed clearance two minutes from the final whistle to restore Rovers’ lead, sparking pitch-side celebrations as hopes were raised of Mikey Wilson’s side claiming all three points.

Peebles weren’t able to see the game out, however, as South’s Jordan Cropley came up with an equaliser following several deflections from a corner two minutes later and 2-2 was how the scoreline stayed following five minutes of added-on time.

Hawick are at home to East Lothian’s Preston Athletic this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.