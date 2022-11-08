Hawick Royal Albert unable to take advantage of fifth-minute red card for opponents

Hawick Royal Albert manager Kenny Aitchison Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Albert’s hosts at Easthouses in Midlothian were reduced to ten men by having Declan Paterson sent off five minutes in for handball on the home goal-line and they were awarded a penalty, but they then proceeded to miss with that spot-kick, hitting the woodwork, and also let slip several further chances over the ensuing 85 minutes.

The only goal of the game went the other way, Ryan Quinn scoring for the capital side with an overhead kick six minutes ahead of half-time.

“The main feature of the game was that they had a man sent off on five minutes for handling the ball on the line and the referee gave us a penalty,” said Albert manager Kenny Aitchison, reviewing that 1-0 defeat.

“That’s a perfect start, I thought. This is going to be our day, but we missed the penalty, hitting the post, and we were just unable to take our chances afterwards. We had chances throughout.

“We went all out against them and created lots of opportunities, forcing their goalie to make a lot of saves. It felt like chance after chance, but we just couldn’t put them away.

“If we were to replay that game, we’d probably win. It was just one of those days when we weren’t efficient enough in front of goal.”