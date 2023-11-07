Hawick Royal ​Albert notch up sixth league win on bounce

Saturday saw ​Hawick Royal Albert notch up a 1-0 home win courtesy of a Harry Fowler goal for the second week on the spin to retain possession of third place in the East of Scotland Football League’s third division.

Hawick Royal Albert beating Fauldhouse United 1-0 at home on Saturday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

Fowler’s 50th-minute strike was enough for Albert to follow up their victory against basement side Livingston United seven days previously with another by the same scoreline against sixth-placed Fauldhouse United to extend their winning streak in the league to six games.

Both sides above them won too, table-toppers Bathgate Thistle by 3-1 at home to Stoneyburn Juniors and second-placed Harthill Royal by 5-0 hosting Linton Hotspur, so stretching their unbeaten run in the league to seven games didn’t get the Royalists any closer to the top of the table.

This coming Saturday offers manager Kenny Aitchison’s side, currently on 22 points from nine fixtures, an opportunity to go level on points wit h Harthill, however, as the West Lothian outfit will be visiting Albert Park, with kick-off at 2pm.

Harthill are on 25 points from 11 matches at the moment and Bathgate on 31 from 12.

Albert were the only Borders EoSFL team to end up on the right side of the scoresheet for the second week on the trot as, besides Linton Hotspur being given a hiding on the road, Peebles Rovers drew 2-2 at home to Coldstream in division two and Vale of Leithen’s scheduled game against Arniston Rangers in division one was called off.

Kyle Kivlichan scored twice for Peebles and Jack Storm and Thomas Grey got their visitors’ goals.

That result leaves Rovers 12th in the table, on 11 points from as many fixtures, and the Streamers ninth, on 15 from 12.

Vale are away to St Andrews United this Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Peebles and Coldstream are also on the road, at Newburgh Juniors at 2pm and Dalkeith Thistle at 2.30pm respectively.