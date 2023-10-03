News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

Hawick Royal Albert: Manager Kenny Aitchison praises performance after 3-0 win over Lochgelly Albert has his team in promotion slots

Hawick Royal Albert boss Kenny Aitchison lauded his players after last Saturday’s 3-0 home success over Lochgelly Albert put the team third in East of Scotland third division – and into the final promotion slot – with 16 points from seven matches.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 10:09 BST
Hawick Royal Albert beat Lochgelly Albert (Pic Brian Sutherland)Hawick Royal Albert beat Lochgelly Albert (Pic Brian Sutherland)
Hawick Royal Albert beat Lochgelly Albert (Pic Brian Sutherland)

“I thought we did really well,” Aitchison told club media. “To come away with a 3-0 win against a team we failed to beat last season was really good.

"There were a lot of good individual performances. I thought Robbie Mcpherson was fantastic, Jack McAlpine was all right as well.

"And I thought we were very deserving of our 3-0 win.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There’s been quite a lot of players coming in. Either the squad can take a bit of time to adjust and not get the rub of the green but for us we’ve started really well.

Most Popular

"That’s testament to the quality additions, how they’ve settled in.

"I think it’s togetherness. The guys who’ve come in all seem to get along.

"We’ve had some really tough games this season which we’ve battled through and got the win. So I think that helps just building overall team spirit and I think that’s the main thing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On this Saturday’s league trip to sixth-placed Fauldhouse United (kick-off 2.30pm), Aitchison added: “It will be a tough one. Fauldhouse were coined to be one of the favourites for promotion.

"It’s away from home where we’ve got a good record so we’ll see how it goes.

"As long as we have the performance, the work-rate from the guys, I think they’ve proven they can beat anybody in this league so we’re very much looking forward to it.”

Related topics:Scotland