Hawick Royal Albert: Manager Kenny Aitchison praises performance after 3-0 win over Lochgelly Albert has his team in promotion slots
“I thought we did really well,” Aitchison told club media. “To come away with a 3-0 win against a team we failed to beat last season was really good.
"There were a lot of good individual performances. I thought Robbie Mcpherson was fantastic, Jack McAlpine was all right as well.
"And I thought we were very deserving of our 3-0 win.
"There’s been quite a lot of players coming in. Either the squad can take a bit of time to adjust and not get the rub of the green but for us we’ve started really well.
"That’s testament to the quality additions, how they’ve settled in.
"I think it’s togetherness. The guys who’ve come in all seem to get along.
"We’ve had some really tough games this season which we’ve battled through and got the win. So I think that helps just building overall team spirit and I think that’s the main thing.”
On this Saturday’s league trip to sixth-placed Fauldhouse United (kick-off 2.30pm), Aitchison added: “It will be a tough one. Fauldhouse were coined to be one of the favourites for promotion.
"It’s away from home where we’ve got a good record so we’ll see how it goes.
"As long as we have the performance, the work-rate from the guys, I think they’ve proven they can beat anybody in this league so we’re very much looking forward to it.”