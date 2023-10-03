Hawick Royal Albert beat Lochgelly Albert (Pic Brian Sutherland)

“I thought we did really well,” Aitchison told club media. “To come away with a 3-0 win against a team we failed to beat last season was really good.

"There were a lot of good individual performances. I thought Robbie Mcpherson was fantastic, Jack McAlpine was all right as well.

"And I thought we were very deserving of our 3-0 win.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s been quite a lot of players coming in. Either the squad can take a bit of time to adjust and not get the rub of the green but for us we’ve started really well.

"That’s testament to the quality additions, how they’ve settled in.

"I think it’s togetherness. The guys who’ve come in all seem to get along.

"We’ve had some really tough games this season which we’ve battled through and got the win. So I think that helps just building overall team spirit and I think that’s the main thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On this Saturday’s league trip to sixth-placed Fauldhouse United (kick-off 2.30pm), Aitchison added: “It will be a tough one. Fauldhouse were coined to be one of the favourites for promotion.

"It’s away from home where we’ve got a good record so we’ll see how it goes.