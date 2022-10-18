Hawick Royal Albert hoping to bounce back from cup exit at home in league to Tweedmouth Rangers this Saturday
Hawick Royal Albert are hoping to pick up their first win of the current East of Scotland Football League second division campaign at the ninth time of asking at home to Tweedmouth Rangers this coming Saturday.
Manager Kenny Aitchison has issued a warning to his players that taking three points off the Northumbrians will be easier said than done, however, as their opponents have won four of their ten games so far this season and drawn another.
Albert go into that match, kicking off at 2.30pm, bottom of the table, with two points from eight games, seven league places and 11 points worse off than their visitors.
“Tweedmouth are a team on form at the moment,” said Aitchison.
“They’ve won two of their last three games.
“I’ve done my homework on them and they are a good team.
“They’re probably where Hawick need to be.
“They’re a little bit ahead of us. They had a young team last season and kept most of that squad and made some quality additions and they’re starting to see positives now and climbing up the table.
“It will be a tough game but we’ll go into it looking to win, like we do every game.
“I’m sure we can get something from that game and I’m very much looking forward to it.”
The Royalists were beaten 5-1 by EoSFL third division outfit Fauldhouse United in West Lothian in the South Challenge Cup’s second round at the weekend.
Debutant Daniel Chandler got their goal, with Mark Duffy, Nathan Murray, David Bannerman twice and Paul Fee netting for their hosts.