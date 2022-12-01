Hawick Royal Albert hoping for success at double all over again as they prepare to take on Fifers

Hawick Royal Albert's Hon-To To celebrating scoring against Edinburgh United on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

The Royalists’ 3-2 King Cup win at home to Edinburgh United on Saturday was their first since four Kieran Crawford goals against the same opponents in the second round of the same competition earned them a 4-3 victory away after extra time at the end of February.

It came 17 games into manager Kenny Aitchison’s second spell in charge of Albert, having recorded 13 losses and three draws beforehand since returning in July and losing all four matches of his previous tenure in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as being a victory at the 21st time of asking for their new gaffer, it ended a 27-game wait for a win for the club.

Hawick Royal Albert manager Kenny Aitchison watching his side beat Edinburgh United on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

February’s cup win, under previous boss Jordan Ainslie, was one of two in succession, and only three altogether all season, coming after a 3-0 home success against Peebles Rovers in the old East of Scotland Football League first division conference B, and Aitchison is hoping it will inspire his side to rack up back-to-back victories all over again.

If they are to repeat that feat, they’ll have to do it the hard way, however, as their next opponents, Fife’s Thornton Hibs, visiting Albert Park this coming Saturday for a game kicking off at 1pm, are currently seventh in the EoSFL’s second division, on 26 points from 14 games, that being 11 league places and 23 points better off than their basement side hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aitchison is aware of the scale of the challenge facing his side but believes they’re up to it, saying: “We play Thornton Hibs on Saturday and they’re mid-table, but it’s a game we’re very much hoping to go out and get three points from.

“We know how they play and I reckon they’ll be a very hard team to beat. They appear usually to play 4-4-2 and rely on the strength of their players to win games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawick Royal Albert midfielder Kan Wai Chan vying for the ball versus Edinburgh United on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

“Our players will have a bit of a spring in their step, though, and they’ll be going out there wanting to get a win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad