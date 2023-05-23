Hawick Royal Albert hoping for one last win before relegation

Hawick Royal Albert players celebrating Harry Fowler's match-winning goal against Newburgh Juniors at home on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

​The Royalists lost their bid to beat the drop to the league’s third division a couple of weeks back and are now just hoping to conclude their current campaign with as much of a flourish as they can muster.

They picked up only their third league win of the season at home to Newburgh Juniors on Saturday – by 1-0, thanks to a 55th-minute Harry Fowler goal – and are now looking to bow out with back-to-back victories at manager Kenny Aitchison’s old club Craigroyston on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Second-bottom Albert, on 15 points from 31 fixtures, are already confirmed for demotion, along with basement side Lochgelly Albert, one point worse off than them.

Hawick Royal Albert and Newburgh Juniors vying for possession on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Third-from-bottom Craigroyston, on 23 points from 31 matches, are still in with a chance of survival, however, if the side above them, Ormiston Primrose, on 25, fail to beat Lochgelly at the weekend.

“It would be good to finish the season strongly,” said Aitchison.

“At this moment in time, we’re trying to bring new players in and it’s always nice to get wins so they can see you did well at the weekend.

“It’s just a shame it’s all too late as if we’d started the season with the kind of form we’re in now, I think we’d have been OK in terms of staying in the league, but there you go.

Hawick Royal Albert on the ball against Newburgh Juniors on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

“We’re not really focusing too much on results, though, as we’re more focused on trying to bring players in for next season.

“It’s kind of like a pre-season for us in a way – it's just that we’re starting early. We’re experimenting with players and trying to see who fits into the team.

“With the guys being relegated, there’s no pressure so they’re playing with a bit of confidence and freedom you maybe don’t have if you’re in a relegation battle.”