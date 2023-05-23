Hawick Royal Albert hoping for one last win before relegation
The Royalists lost their bid to beat the drop to the league’s third division a couple of weeks back and are now just hoping to conclude their current campaign with as much of a flourish as they can muster.
They picked up only their third league win of the season at home to Newburgh Juniors on Saturday – by 1-0, thanks to a 55th-minute Harry Fowler goal – and are now looking to bow out with back-to-back victories at manager Kenny Aitchison’s old club Craigroyston on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.
Second-bottom Albert, on 15 points from 31 fixtures, are already confirmed for demotion, along with basement side Lochgelly Albert, one point worse off than them.
Third-from-bottom Craigroyston, on 23 points from 31 matches, are still in with a chance of survival, however, if the side above them, Ormiston Primrose, on 25, fail to beat Lochgelly at the weekend.
“It would be good to finish the season strongly,” said Aitchison.
“At this moment in time, we’re trying to bring new players in and it’s always nice to get wins so they can see you did well at the weekend.
“It’s just a shame it’s all too late as if we’d started the season with the kind of form we’re in now, I think we’d have been OK in terms of staying in the league, but there you go.
“We’re not really focusing too much on results, though, as we’re more focused on trying to bring players in for next season.
“It’s kind of like a pre-season for us in a way – it's just that we’re starting early. We’re experimenting with players and trying to see who fits into the team.
“With the guys being relegated, there’s no pressure so they’re playing with a bit of confidence and freedom you maybe don’t have if you’re in a relegation battle.”
Looking ahead, he’s hoping to see Albert challenge for an immediate return to the second division, saying: “The good thing about the third division is that’s it’s smaller. There’ll be 11 teams there and three promotion places up for grabs, and we want to get into one of those spots and finish as high as we can.”