Hawick Royal Albert extend winning streak to five games but Vale of Leithen’s run of victories halted

Also their fifth straight victory in all competitions, that result was secured by two goals from Harry Fowler, on 44 minutes and 55, and others from Ayoola Olusoji and Chris Gray on 22 and 30 respectively.

Their division three rivals Vale of Leithen also went into the weekend chasing a fifth win on the bounce but they came up short, losing 3-0 away to Cowdenbeath Central in Fife.

On target for their hosts past visiting goalkeeper Thomas McLean were Brandyn Coventry on 50 minutes and Kris Kelly at the double – on 89, from the penalty spot, and 93.

Those results keep manager Kenny Aitchison’s Albert nine points clear at the top of the table, on 27 points from ten fixtures, with Ger Rossi’s Vale seventh, on 15 from ten.

The Royalists and Vale are both at home this coming Saturday, to third-placed Newburgh and fourth-placed Livingston United respectively, and they’re both 2.30pm kick-offs.

Hawick have met their upcoming opponents once already this term, beating the Fifers 2-1 at Albert Park in the league in July, and their Innerleithen opposite numbers have come up against theirs twice, winning at home both times round to the West Lothian club, by 2-1 in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup’s second round in August and by 6-3 on league duty at the start of this month.

A division up, Coldstream pulled off back-to-back wins by getting the better of Fife’s Burntisland Shipyard by 5-1 at the weekend, seven days on from a 4-1 East of Scotland Qualifying Cup second-round knockout of Newburgh on the road, and Linton Hotspur drew 2-2 away to West Lothian’s Fauldhouse United.

Thomas Grey chalked up a hat-trick for manager David Brown’s Streamers – on 40 minutes, 61 and 75 – with Craig Bell also on target past home goalkeeper Aaron Gardiner, on 56, and a 62nd-minute own goal going their way too after Michael Gibb had put their hosts ahead beyond visiting No 1 Matt Hall on seven minutes.

Netting for co-managers Ruairidh Fleming and Paul Currie’s Hotspur were Robbie Renwick and Ciaran Young, with Boyd Diack and Gregor Dryden finding the back of the net for a home side featuring two former Gala Fairydean Rovers players, striker Zander Murray and defender Kyle Semple.

Coldstream, ten games into their season, are now eighth in division two, as one of three teams on 14 points, the others being Harthill Royal and Lochgelly Albert, and Hotspur are 11th, on 13 from ten.

A third-round qualifying cup tie away to the EoSFL premier division’s Glenrothes is next up for Coldstream this coming Saturday, with kick-off in Fife at 2.30pm.

They’ve gone up against Glens three times previously and lost on each occasion, by 7-0 away in January 2023 and by 6-0 at home in October 2022 in the EoSFL’s first division and by 6-0 away in August 2019 in the old first division conference B.

Hotspur haven’t got a competitive fixture this weekend but will instead host a friendly against Scottish Lowland Football League side Berwick Rangers, with kick-off in West Linton at 1pm.

1 . Fauldhouse United v Linton Hotspur : Fauldhouse United v Linton Hotspur Former Gala Fairydean Rovers defender Kyle Semple in action for Fauldhouse United during their 2-2 draw at home to Linton Hotspur on Saturday (Photo: Gavin Jackson) Photo: Gavin Jackson Photo Sales

2 . Fauldhouse United v Linton Hotspur Linton Hotspur drawing 2-2 away to Fauldhouse United on Saturday (Photo: Gavin Jackson) Photo: Gavin Jackson Photo Sales

3 . Fauldhouse United v Linton Hotspur Former Gala Fairydean Rovers striker Zander Murray in action for Fauldhouse United during their 2-2 draw at home to Linton Hotspur on Saturday (Photo: Gavin Jackson) Photo: Gavin Jackson Photo Sales