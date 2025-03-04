Hawick Royal Albert and Linton Hotspur through to round two of East of Scotland Football League Cup but Coldstream, Peebles Rovers and Vale of Leithen go out

The region’s two EoSFL division three sides both beat premier division opposition to keep that piece of silverware in their sights, Albert edging out Tynecastle by 2-1 on the road on Friday and Hotspur beating Edinburgh University 3-1 at home the day after.

Harry Fowler scored for manager Kenny Aitchison’s Royalists at Edinburgh’s Meggetland Stadium from the penalty spot on 70 minutes and Ben Tracey added another on 80.

Hotspur’s goals at their New Moor Road home ground were scored by Liam McIntosh at the double, on 37 minutes from the penalty spot and 45, and Sam Meaney on 76.

EoSFL second division sides Coldstream, Vale of Leithen and Peebles Rovers all went out of the cup at the first time of asking at the weekend.

Manager David Brown’s Streamers lost 2-1 away to the premier division’s St Andrews United, with Thomas Grey on target for the visitors on 33 minutes.

Opposite number Ian Flynn’s Vale also came up short against Fife opposition, going down 2-0 at home at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park to the first division’s Thornton Hibs.

Peebles went out on home turf too, losing 3-1 to the premier division’s Dunbar United at Whitestone Park after Kyle Kivlichan had put manager Anthony Ashworth’s hosts in front ten minutes in against opponents left outnumbered by a red card quarter of an hour later.

Four of the Borders’ five EoSFL teams return to league action this weekend, all 2.30pm kick-offs, with Albert the odd men out.

Two of those three games are lined up for Saturday – Peebles hosting a derby against Coldstream and Hotspur co-managers Ruairidh Fleming and Paul Currie’s side away to West Lothian’s Stoneyburn – and one follows on Sunday, Vale hitting the road to Tweedmouth Rangers.

Peebles won their reverse fixture at Coldstream by 2-0 in August and Hotspur did likewise at home to Stoneyburn in November, by 5-0, but Vale were edged out 4-3 at home to the Northumbrians in August.

Albert are out of action until a league trip to Newburgh Juniors on Saturday, March 15, also kicking off at 2.30pm.

