Hawick Royal Albert and Linton Hotspur keep promotion pushes on track with wins

Harry Fowler, pictured in prior action, scored a hat-trick for Hawick Royal Albert during their 3-2 win at home to Livingston United on Saturday (Pic: Alwyn Johnston)

Both of the Borders’ East of Scotland Football League third division teams boosted their hopes of promotion with wins on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second-placed Hawick Royal Albert saw off Livingston United 3-2 at home and third-placed Linton Hotspur beat bottom-of-the-table Edinburgh Community 2-0 on the road.

Harry Fowler notched up a hat-trick for manager Kenny Aitchison’s Royalists at Albert Park – on eight minutes, 40 and 55 – sandwiched by Kai Whyte goals for their fifth-placed visitors from West Lothian on 22 and 60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Woods and Sam Meaney scored goals for Hotspur – currently on the lookout for a new manager following Chris King’s departure to take charge of EoSFL premier division outfit Dunbar United – at the capital’s St Mark’s Park on 35 minutes and 70 respectively.

Those results leave Albert and their West Linton rivals level on 32 points but with the former on top due to a goal difference two better, having played 19 games to Hotspur’s 16.

The weekend was less productive for the region’s three representatives in the next division up, with Peebles Rovers losing 2-1 away to Edinburgh College and Vale of Leithen and Coldstream having their scheduled fixtures, hosting Armadale Thistle and away to Oakley United respectively, postponed.

Robbie Renwick scored Rovers’ only goal in the capital on 64 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That result leaves manager Anthony Ashworth’s side 13 in the EoSFL’s division two, on 15 points from 16 fixtures, with the Streamers seventh, on 25 from 17, and Vale 14th, on nine from 15.

All five of the region’s EoSFL sides are in action this coming Saturday, with Coldstream hosting a Borders derby against Vale, Peebles away to Midlothian’s Dalkeith Thistle, Hawick at home to Edinburgh Community and Hotspur at East Lothian’s Ormiston Primrose.

All those games kick off at 2.30pm except Hotspur’s, that one being scheduled to start at 2pm.