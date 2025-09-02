Hawick Royal Albert almost three-quarters of way towards raising £43,000-plus needed for new floodlights

Hawick Royal Albert’s Albert Park home ground (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick Royal Albert are almost three-quarters of the way towards raising the £43,410 they need to upgrade their floodlights so they can continue competing in football’s Scottish Cup.

The East of Scotland Football League division three side are one of four Scottish Football Association member clubs in the Borders, but to ensure they retain that status, they need to replace the 45-year-old floodlights at their Albert Park home ground.

Ryan Shepherd, treasurer of the 1947-founded club, said: “We are faced with a situation whereby, in order to maintain our SFA accreditation status and in future attain a higher accreditation status, we must upgrade our floodlights to a minimum of a 300-lux reading.

“Should this project be approved, it would allow us to overcome a major stumbling block in being able to maintain our entry-level-one accreditation status and move us closer to achieving bronze accreditation status.

“LED floodlights would also offer much more effective light coverage across the pitch, as well as saving the more in electricity costs in the long term, so funds can be put to better use on improving other aspects of the ground.

“Upgrading our floodlighting from metal-halide to energy-efficient LEDs would significantly reduce energy consumption, enabling greater use of the pitch and facilities, while also cutting operating costs and lowering our carbon footprint.

“An added benefit of dimmable lighting would be that it allows for precise control over lux levels, ensuring more sustainable and efficient energy management.”

Retaining their SFA membership status enables manager Kenny Aitchison’s Royalists to continue contesting the Scottish Cup in future years, following a 4-1 knockout this time round at home to Dumfries and Galloway’s Threave Rovers in preliminary round two on Saturday.

Previous editions have seen them go up against the likes of Aberdeen’s Cove Rangers in 2014, losing 9-0 away in round one, and Berwick Rangers in 2016, beating the Northumbrians 3-2 away in round two on their way to a third-round knockout, by 8-1, at Elgin City.

Explaining the value of those cup campaigns to the club, Shepherd added: “Our SFA member club status allows us to represent Hawick in the Scottish Cup, the biggest football competition in the country.

“It also brings with it vital income of around £6,000 per annum, which is hugely important in respect of the increased running costs of a club from the Borders competing at East of Scotland level.

“This allows young players from a relatively rural area to showcase their skills at a higher level than playing locally, ensuring they can reach their potential while staying in Hawick and the Borders.

“Improved facilities will also support broader community engagement, including hosting youth teams and charity events, as we do on a regular basis, enhancing the club’s role as a community hub.

“These improvements will futureproof the club, enrich our matchday experience and strengthen our ability to serve both players and the wider community.

“We are committed to maintaining and growing a club that are safe, inclusive and forward-thinking.”

Albert, set to host a league derby against Vale of Leithen this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm, have already secured £22,860 from the SFA’s facilities fund and £3,000 from Scottish Borders Council’s Hawick common good fund, as well as raising £5,000 themselves, and they’ve got further grant applications to the likes of Clubsport Roxburgh lined up in the hope of landing the further £12,000-plus required to deliver a brighter future.