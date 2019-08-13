Hawick RAU fall away after promising early spell

Hawick Royal Albert United 1, Threave Rovers 6

Having been on a high after notching up two East of Scotland League wins on the

bounce, Hawick Royal Albert United came back to earth with a thump in making an

early exit from the William Hill Scottish Cup.

It was a case of what might have been for the Albert Park side, though.

The opening half hour went the hosts’ way. However, nothing came of

this – and it then all went terribly wrong for the Hawick men.

Threave hit a purple patch before the interval that produced three goals.

On a pitch which was in surprisingly good condition after heavy rainfall, HRAU began

in a promising manner.

Rovers had an early let-off when a clearance from ‘keeper Jake Gemmill hit Aaron

Swailes and sailed past the post.

Liam Lavery then came close to breaking the deadlock in shooting just wide after

surging in from the left. on being set up by a Swailes pass.

HRAU kept up the good work with some useful raids but no goals arrived.

In the 29th minute, however, a counter did come about – but it was at the other end.

Ben Jaekel floated a corner kick into the box which was headed away by Raymond

Fleming. The ball broke to the feet of Connor Jamieson, who thundered a shot into the top of

the net.

Four minutes later, Rovers doubled their score. A Kieran Mckie cross found Dan Thom, who took full advantage of some poor

covering to fire past home ‘keeper Chris Anderson.

A shell-shocked HRAU fell further behind in the 40th minute when Scott Milligan

tucked away a Mckie pass.

After Kevin Strathdee and Ross Scott had come near to reducing the leeway, with

good efforts at the beginning of the second period, Milligan got his second goal of

the match following good play by Jack McMurdo.

More was to come from Milligan for, in the 62nd minute, he completed his hat trick.

In 84 minutes, Thom got a sixth after Mckie had fed him with a short free kick.

HRAU replied with a consolation goal when substitute Jamie Scott cracked a shot

out of the reach of Gemmill.

Hawick RAU coach Mick Murphy said: “I am absolutely devastated. For the first half hour, we played very well and, had we got a goal, it would have spurred us on.

“We then lost three goals against the run of play in quarter of an hour, and that was it.”