Hawick RA served with SFA complaint notice

Hawick Royal Albert have been served with a notice of complaint by the Scottish Football Association (SFA), in the aftermath of their ill-tempered clash last month with Arniston Rangers at Albert Park.

Three players – two from Hawick and one from Arniston – were sent off by referee Darren Cormack during the tempestuous East of Scotland Conference A game on September 29.

The Midlothian club has also been issued with a similar complaint notice.

Charges alleging a breach of rules relating to excessive misconduct have been levelled at the three players dismissed during the game – Modou Touray and Dembia Thiam of Hawick Royal Albert, along with Arniston Rangers’ Dean Boyne.

Both teams have also been accused of breaching a disciplinary rule linked to three or more players and/or members of team staff from one team being involved in a confrontation with opposing players and/or team staff of the other team during and/or directly after a match.

The parties involved have until this Tuesday, October 30, to respond, with a principal hearing scheduled for November 22.

Nine-man Hawick Royal Albert won the game 1-0 after Lewis Knox scored a penalty in the second half.